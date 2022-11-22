Watch: Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi-led Argentina with two stunning goals in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C opener

Despite conceding an early goal in its Group C opener against strong title contenders Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia staged an epic comeback to shell-shock Lionel Messi and Co. at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday. Living up to their outright favourites tag at the Qatar World Cup, the Messi-led Argentina side started the proceedings by netting an early goal inside the first 10 minutes of the first half.

Leading Argentina's attack in its World Cup 2022 opener, Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead by successfully converting a penalty in the 10th minute of the game. After ending the first half ahead of Saudi Arabia, Messi and Co. were tipped to wrap up the contest in the second half at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. However, tables were turned quickly for Argentina as minnows Saudi Arabia stunned the Messi-led side by scoring a brilliant equaliser.

Saleh Al-Shehri managed to score the World Cup 2022 opening goal for Saudi Arabia in the 48th minute of the game. A couple of minutes later, Argentina suffered a massive setback as Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scored the second goal to complete a remarkable turnaround in the second half. Goals from Al-Hilal stars Al-Shehri and Al-Dawsari paved the way for Saudi Arabia to take a stunning 2-1 lead over the two-time World Cup winners in its tournament opener at Qatar.

After scoring the record-breaking goal for Argentina in the first half, Messi failed to rescue the former world champions in the second half. Saudi Arabia defeated the Copa America holders 2-1 to produce one of the biggest upsets in the history of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia have also ended Argentina's unbeaten run in the international arena. Earlier, Messi-led Argentina were hoping to match Italy's unbeaten run of 37 matches at the Lusail Stadium. Ranked 51st in the FIFA world rankings, Saudi Arabia are the second lowest-ranked team at the World Cup.

