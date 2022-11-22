FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Argentina stunned as Saudi Arabia win 2-1 in Group C tie

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022: who would have thought this result? Argentina, the third-ranked side in FIFA rankings, with Lionel Messi in their side, and touted as the tournament favourites, have been completely stunned by 51-ranked Saudi Arabia. And all it took the Green Flacons were just five minutes of brilliance in the second half. Messi converted the penalty in the 10th minute before Argentina were disallowed three goals for offside all in the first half. Three minutes into the second half, Saleh Al-Shehri levelled the score before a stunner from Salem Al-Dawsari put Saudi ahead. They were on point with their defense, denying Argentina any further opportunities as they sailed to a memorable 2-1 win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON