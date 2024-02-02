Evening briefing: India-Maldives 2nd meet on Male's demand; Assam CM on Rahul Gandhi's 'lookalike', all the latest news

India and the Maldives engaged in their second round of talks regarding Male's request for the withdrawal of all Indian military personnel from the archipelago, amid strained relations. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu urged India to withdraw troops by March 15, following the core group's initial meeting in January. While both sides remained silent on the recent meeting's outcome, insiders revealed ongoing disagreements. The core group, established after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muizzu, aims to address bilateral tensions exacerbated by the Maldives' tilt towards China. Muizzu's "India out" stance contrasts with previous reliance on Indian support, prompting calls for troop withdrawal and seeking alternatives from Turkey and Sri Lanka. Discussions revolve around finding a solution to allow Indian aviation operations, with suggestions including replacing military personnel with civilian experts. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu.(PTI file)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the identification of the alleged lookalike used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam. Sarma said that the identity of the individual would be disclosed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Assam on February 4. He claimed that the state government confirmed the use of a lookalike by Gandhi to engage with crowds during most of the yatra in Assam. Sarma mentioned that the body double left Guwahati after the controversy surfaced, validating his claims. Dig deeper

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight on Day 1 against England in Visakhapatnam, crafting a remarkable unbeaten 179, his second Test century. Despite India's wobbly batting display, Yashasvi stood firm, smashing 17 boundaries and five sixes. He navigated partnerships but remained resolute as his partners fell cheaply. Yashasvi's mature approach, focusing on each session, reflects his cricketing acumen. Expressing a desire for a double century, he credited Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for their guidance. His innings not only shattered a 60-year-old record for most runs by an Indian on the opening day against England but also ranked among India's top performances in Test cricket. With potential to rewrite history, Yashasvi's innings promises excitement for the upcoming days. Dig deeper

Several South Indian film stars have transitioned into politics, leveraging their fan base for electoral support. Following the footsteps of icons like MGR and NT Rama Rao, Tamil actor Vijay recently announced the formation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Rajinikanth, although initially aligned with political parties, entered politics formally in 2017, only to withdraw later in 2021. Kamal Haasan founded Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018, actively participating in elections despite initial setbacks. Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party won seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2009 before merging with the Congress. His brother Pawan Kalyan founded Jana Sena Party in 2014, maintaining support for BJP and TDP. Upendra, in Karnataka, established Uttama Prajaakeeya Party in 2018, advocating for the rights of laborers, with some electoral success in 2019. Dig deeper

