 Govt holds meeting with focus on expediting immigration process at airports | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Govt holds meeting with focus on expediting immigration process at airports

Govt holds meeting with focus on expediting immigration process at airports

ByShriya Ganguly
Feb 02, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also emphasised the ministry’s dedication to position India as a global leader in air travel and the industry’s common goal to create multiple aviation hubs

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday chaired an advisory committee group meeting on possible changes in airport interior design, as well as new technologies to expedite immigration and security check processes for international travellers.

The deployment of new technologies such as e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration was also considered. (Jyotiraditya M. Scindia | Official X account)
The deployment of new technologies such as e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration was also considered. (Jyotiraditya M. Scindia | Official X account)

“We are currently discussing design models to speed up immigration and security for international travellers. New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India,” said Scindia in a post on X.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

He also emphasised the ministry’s dedication to position India as a global leader in air travel and the industry’s common goal to create multiple aviation hubs in the country.

Also Read: Forced to enrol on DigiYatra at airports? Scindia clarifies in letter to TMC MP

Among the solutions discussed in the meeting was the possibility of cross-utilising domestic and international XBIS (X-Ray Baggage Inspection Systems) machines at Delhi airport to ensure greater availability of machines and consequently, lesser wait times.

The deployment of new technologies such as e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration, for which proof of concept trials are underway, was also considered.

Additionally, the meeting discussed an expansion in the manpower of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and immigrants officers, taking into account the planned expansion of existing airports as well as the planned establishment of new airports in Jewar, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the country.

Stakeholders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), (CISF, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Airports Authority of India were present in the meeting.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On