 Forced to enrol on DigiYatra at airports? Scindia clarifies in letter to TMC MP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Forced to enrol on DigiYatra at airports? Scindia clarifies in letter to TMC MP

Forced to enrol on DigiYatra at airports? Scindia clarifies in letter to TMC MP

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Several flyers have complained about forcible enrolment on DigiYatra, which provides for contactless movement based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that enrollment of passengers on DigiYatra is completely voluntary and that obtaining their consent is a prerequisite for capturing face biometrics during kiosk-based registration.

Passengers in a queue in front of the Digi Yatra app kiosk at Gate D1 of Pune’s Lohegaon international airport on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Passengers in a queue in front of the Digi Yatra app kiosk at Gate D1 of Pune’s Lohegaon international airport on Wednesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

TMC MP Saket Gokhale had raised concerns over the instances where passengers were reportedly enrolled without their explicit consent. Gokhale, in a letter to Scindia earlier this month, flagged several complaints from flyers that they were being forced at airports across India to sign up for DigiYatra and that their biometrics were being sneakily taken without their consent.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Scindia, in his response, emphasised that DigiYatra is designed as a voluntary and seamless process for air travel, providing a hassle-free experience. He highlighted that the system primarily relies on a mobile app, where all data is stored on the passenger's device.

“To facilitate passengers not having app installed but intend to use Digiyatra, kiosk based registration only for the day of travel is provided by airports,” Scindia said.

“To support passengers, airports also provide service of Digi buddies. Consent of passenger is pre-requisite for taking face biometric on kiosk based registration,” he added.

The minister assured that the data collected through this process is automatically purged from the airport system within 24 hours of the flight's departure.

“The issue raised by you has been examined and airport operators have been advised to sensitise Digi buddies on consent taking process and keeping use of digi yatra completely voluntary,” he said.

Sharing a copy of the letter on X, Gokhale called it a “welcome step” and asked passengers to contact him of they continue to face the issue.

DigiYatra provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

For availing the service, a passenger has to register his or her details on DigiYatra app using Aadhaar-based validation and a self image capture. In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar-coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document. Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.

The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On