'I want to double it up': Yashasvi Jaiswal's goal on Day 2 after breaking 60-year-old record against England

It was a day that belonged to Yashasvi Jaiswal, but not quite to India. The youngster batted through the 93 overs of the day with a matured approach in terms of changing gears and unsettling the bowlers as he finished unbeaten on 179 on Day 1 against England in his second Test in Visakhapatnam. It was his second Test hundred, and his best individual score so far in his career, having notched up 171 on debut against West Indies in Dominica. However, the stat that stood out was that Yashavi broke a 60-year-old India record en route to his stellar knock as the opener now eyes an elusive double hundred on Day 2. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during Day 1 of 2nd Test match against England, in Visakhapatnam on Friday(ANI )

Yashasvi seemed to be at home as he smashed 17 boundaries and five maximums in his unbeaten 257-ball knock despite no other India batter managing more than 34. He did manage to find himself in partnerships of 49 runs (alongside Shubman Gill for the second wicket), 90 runs (alongside Shreyas Iyer for third wicket), 60 runs (alongside Rajat Patidar for fourth wicket) and 52 runs (alongside Axar Patel for fifth wicket), however, soft dismissals of his partners saw neither of the stands go the distance.

At the end of day's play, with India on 336/6, Yashasvi said that amid wickets falling at regular intervals on the other side, he looked to approach the match session by session before revealing that he hopes to score his maiden double century on Saturday.

"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end. I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow now," he said.

"The pitch played a bit differently, in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce. Rahul sir and Rohit bhai kept giving me the confidence and told me to convert this into a big innings, and stay till the end."

Yashasvi etches his name in history

The unbeaten knock of 179 on Friday saw Yashasvi script a unique piece of history. Breaking a 60-year-old feat, previously held by Budhi Kunderan (170* in Chennai, 1994), the left-handed batter holds the record for most runs on the opening day by an Indian batter against England.

It is also the joint second-most runs in a day's play for an India batter in a Test match against England, as he matched Sunil Gavaskar's 1979 record where he had scored 179 at The Oval. Karun Nair stands at the top of this list with his knock of 236 in Chennai in 2016, en route to his record triple ton.

Overall, the tally stands sixth in the list of most runs by an Indian batter on the first day of a Test, with Virender Sehwag's 228 against Pakistan in the 2004 Multan match standing at the top of the table.