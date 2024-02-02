India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Sarfaraz Khan vs Rajat Patidar in focus as IND look for strong start

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India were dealt a shock in Hyderabad and they were handed a couple more blows in the days since that first Test ended. However, coming back from 1-0 down in a home series is not something they haven't done before, even ...Read More in the recent past in which they have been so dominant at home. India had lost the first of the four-Test series the last time they hosted England and then went on to win it 3-1.

However, India have a couple of complications to deal with in the form of the in-form KL Rahul being ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The latter's absence could particularly sting the host with Jadeja being crucial to the team's cause in Test cricket with ball, bat and in the field in recent years. Kuldeep Yadav could get a chance to feature in the squad. He has missed 56 of India's 64 Tests since making his debut in 2017. He has been patient to wait for his opportunity which are hard to come by. But the second Test could give him a window that he has been eagerly waiting for. Another frontrunner to replace Jadeja could be Washington Sundar. While Kuldeep may have more experience, Sundar is arguably a better fit as Jadeja's replacement because of the fact that he is a genuine all-rounder.

After clinching a 28-run in the first Test, England have named three frontline spinners - Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, who lack a bit of experience. Jack Leach who holds the highest experience is on the sidelines due to a knee injury. In his absence, Joe Root would look to inspire the team and pick up wickets if the young spin trio fail to rise to the occasion. Veteran pacer James Anderson is also back in the squad in place of Mark Wood.