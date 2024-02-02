India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Sarfaraz Khan vs Rajat Patidar in focus as IND look for strong start
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow live score and updates of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test from Visakhapatnam here.
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: India were dealt a shock in Hyderabad and they were handed a couple more blows in the days since that first Test ended. However, coming back from 1-0 down in a home series is not something they haven't done before, even ...Read More in the recent past in which they have been so dominant at home. India had lost the first of the four-Test series the last time they hosted England and then went on to win it 3-1.
However, India have a couple of complications to deal with in the form of the in-form KL Rahul being ruled out along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The latter's absence could particularly sting the host with Jadeja being crucial to the team's cause in Test cricket with ball, bat and in the field in recent years. Kuldeep Yadav could get a chance to feature in the squad. He has missed 56 of India's 64 Tests since making his debut in 2017. He has been patient to wait for his opportunity which are hard to come by. But the second Test could give him a window that he has been eagerly waiting for. Another frontrunner to replace Jadeja could be Washington Sundar. While Kuldeep may have more experience, Sundar is arguably a better fit as Jadeja's replacement because of the fact that he is a genuine all-rounder.
After clinching a 28-run in the first Test, England have named three frontline spinners - Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir, who lack a bit of experience. Jack Leach who holds the highest experience is on the sidelines due to a knee injury. In his absence, Joe Root would look to inspire the team and pick up wickets if the young spin trio fail to rise to the occasion. Veteran pacer James Anderson is also back in the squad in place of Mark Wood.
- Feb 02, 2024 06:43 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: The players India are missing
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: India have to make decisions for multiple key positions ahead of this match. Well, effectively, it is just two players that they have to replace but one of those does the role of three himself. Ravindra Jadeja has been arguably India's biggest match winner with ball, bat and in the field in recent years and his absence means that India will miss a world class spinner and an incredibly reliable lower order batter. And then there is the absence of KL Rahul, who has probably been India's most consistent middle order batter in ODIs and Tests in the last two years. There are two players who could replace him but who takes the spot is a separate debate altogether.Feb 02, 2024 06:35 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: If Ben Stokes bowls…
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: And that is a big if. Stokes is still fresh off the surgery table after the spate of injuries he suffered till the 2023 World Cup. Visakhapatnam did provide swing in the first Test that was played here though back in 2016, which also happened to be between India and England, and so therein lies the sliver of a chance of fans getting to see the England captain bowl. If he does, Stokes will know that he is three away from 200 Test wickets.Feb 02, 2024 06:27 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: A record awaiting for Ashwin
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin is four wickets away from becoming the second Indian after Anil Kumble to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket. He would be the eighth player overall to do so.Feb 02, 2024 06:20 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: England's playing XI
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: James Anderson is back and he is playing this Test with two players who hadn't started playing cricket, no scratch that, weren't even born, when he made his international debut.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James AndersonFeb 02, 2024 06:15 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: England full squad
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus AtkinsonFeb 02, 2024 06:15 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: India full squad
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv JurelFeb 02, 2024 06:01 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Tell anyone that India would be as much under pressure, if not more, as England before the start of the second Test at the end of Day 2 of the first and that person would have looked at you with a sense of pity for your optimism, or pessimism, depending on which team you support. But here we are, with India trailing 1-0 at home and the English camp gung-ho about the incredible success of Bazball in its first trial on Indian soil. Well, by English camp we mean the English media, with former captain Mike Atherton even saying that it would be a disappointment if the visitors don't go and win the series now. The England team setup seems as focussed as ever on the task at hand but even they would feel that for once, they feel better going into a Test match in India than India themselves would be. A tantalising series is unfolding and this could be the start of its next chapter. Let's jump in!Share this articleTopics
