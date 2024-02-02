Houthi launch retaliatory strikes in Red Sea after US military's attack

For months, the Iran-backed Houthi militants have been firing shots at commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea. Despite warnings from the United States, the rebels stationed in Yemen have been increasing their force of strikes. The US military said in a statement on February 1, that it shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, adding there were no injuries or damage, per Reuters. Armed Houthi followers march during a parade in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to show support to Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, in Sanaa, Yemen January 29, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah(REUTERS)

Houthi militants retaliate after US military's attack

The outlet adds that following the US military's response, the Houthi rebels intensified their attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea on Friday, February 2, including an attack on a fuel tanker operated by the trading firm Trafigura.

A spokesperson for Trafigura that a missile struck the fuel tanker Marlin Luanda, which was carrying Russian naphtha purchased below the price cap in line with G7 sanctions.

The company said in an emailed statement, per Reuters that “firefighting equipment on board was being deployed to suppress and control a fire in one cargo tank on the starboard side.” The statement added, “We remain in contact with the vessel and are monitoring the situation carefully.”

CENTCOM destroys Houthi drone and USV

On Thursday, the Houthi launched three separate attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, per Fox News. The US Central Command Forces (CENTCOM) shot down a drone over the Gulf of Aden and destroyed a Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) in the Red Sea, the outlet adds.

CENTCOM said of the attack that the USV, heading toward the international shipping lane, presented an “imminent threat” to the US Navy ships. They added that the strike caused “significant secondary explosions.” “This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Moreover, in a social media posting, the Command Forces also revealed that two anti-ship ballistic missiles were launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen toward a Liberian-flagged, Bermuda-owned cargo ship. However, the missiles missed the target and fell into sea waters without hitting the ship. The outlet adds that the said attack resulted in no injuries.