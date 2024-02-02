 Rahul Gandhi’s lookalike identified, will reveal soon: Assam CM Himanta Sarma - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / ‘Have identified Rahul Gandhi’s lookalike, will reveal identity soon’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

‘Have identified Rahul Gandhi’s lookalike, will reveal identity soon’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
Feb 02, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed Rahul Gandhi was using a lookalike for some parts of the yatra when it passed through the state between January 18 and January 25

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the alleged lookalike used by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assam leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has been identified and his name will be revealed soon.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On January 28, three days after the yatra left Assam and entered West Bengal, Sarma had claimed that the Congress MP was using a lookalike to replace him for some parts of the journey that passed through the northeastern state between January 18 and January 25.

What is the Rahul Gandhi lookalike claim?

“We have identified the body double which Rahul Gandhi was using during the yatra. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit (to Assam) gets over (on February 4), I will hold a press conference to disclose his identity,” Sarma said in Guwahati.

He said that the state government has confirmation that Gandhi was using a ‘lookalike’ to cheer at crowds from his vehicle through most of the yatra in Assam.

“After the controversy, the body double quietly left Guwahati without accompanying Rahul to the next leg of the yatra in West Bengal,” Sarma said.

The CM said the matter was first reported by a media outlet and when the body double left Guwahati after the report was out, it confirmed his allegation about the use of a lookalike by the Congress leader.

Sarma said two cases have been lodged against Congress leaders for disruptions during the yatra. While one case involving the breaking of barricades in Guwahati, in which Gandhi is also named as an accused, is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT), the other lodged in Jorhat, where Assam Congress unit president Bhupen Kumar Borah is named as an accused, is being investigated by the district police.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

