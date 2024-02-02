 Kota-based man, 27, enrolled in online course from Chennai dies by suicide: Cops - Hindustan Times
Kota-based man, 27, enrolled in online course from Chennai dies by suicide: Cops

Kota-based man, 27, enrolled in online course from Chennai dies by suicide: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2024 05:58 PM IST

The 27-year-old was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Kota since 2016, Vigyan Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Kaushalya Galav said

Jaipur: A Kota-based student, enrolled in an online BTech final year course in Chennai, allegedly died by suicide, police said on Friday. His body was found in a rented room in Kota’s Vigyan Nagar area, police said, adding no suicide note was recovered.

(Representative Photo)

The 27-year-old man was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been staying in Kota since 2016, Vigyan Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Kaushalya Galav said.

Galav said the student joined a coaching institute in Kota in 2016 to prepare for the JEE entrance exam. He left the coaching centre in 2019 but stayed on in Kota, pursuing online classes.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday night after a tiffin delivery boy went to pick up the box from his room; he found the tiffin box outside the door, untouched.

He then knocked on the door but after not getting any response, alerted the landlord who broke the door open and found the 27-year-old hanging from the fan, said police.

The reason behind the suicide is not known, said Galav. “We have sent the body for autopsy and also have informed his family members”, he added.

So far three suicides have been reported in Kota this year.

Last year, 26 students allegedly died by suicide in Kota, where children come from across the country to prepare for competitive tests like the National Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission to top engineering colleges.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(More details are awaited)

