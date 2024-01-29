 Rajasthan: 18-year-old student dies by suicide in Kota, 2nd case this month | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan: 18-year-old student dies by suicide in Kota, 2nd case this month

Rajasthan: 18-year-old student dies by suicide in Kota, 2nd case this month

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 06:10 PM IST

According to the police, the student lived at her family home and was to take her JEE test soon.

An 18-year-old student preparing for JEE was found dead in Kota on Monday in what is suspected to be the latest in a spate of suicides in Rajasthan’s coaching hub, PTI reported.

A note recovered from the student's room suggests that she was stressed due to her studies.(Getty Images)
A note recovered from the student's room suggests that she was stressed due to her studies.(Getty Images)

This is the second such case in Kota in less than a week. Earlier, a 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad preparing for the all-India pre-medical entrance test was found dead in his hotel room in the city on January 23.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The number of suicides last year was the highest since 2015 in Kota when the administration first began compiling records of such deaths.

According to the police, the student lived at her family home and was to take her JEE test soon. A note recovered from her room suggests that she was stressed due to her studies.

Circle officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said that the student was the eldest of three sisters. Her father is a security guard at a private bank in Kota, he said, according to PTI.

Also Read | Kota suicides: District collector to have weekly dinner with coaching students

The incident comes on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his annual interaction with students preparing for their school board exams.

Fifteen students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicides were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut down or switched to online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a committee formed to suggest preventive measures following the spate of suicides last year directed test preparation institutes to conduct fun activities to de-stress students, upload motivational videos on the online platform, and consider reducing syllabus to reduce pressure.

Kota test-prep business is estimated to be worth 10,000 crores annually. Students from around the country arrive in Kota after completing Class 10 to join test-prep institutes.

On January 16, the Union education ministry released specific instructions for the functioning of coaching centres and restricted enrollment above the age of 16. It warned of a penalty of 1,00,000 for institutes in case of any violation of the terms and conditions.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On