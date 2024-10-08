‘Fight of every girl’: Vinesh Phogat after winning Julana seat in Haryana election

Vinesh Phogat, the Congress candidate who won the Julana constituency in the Haryana assembly elections 2024, said her victory represents “the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight” and hailed it as “the victory of every struggle, of truth”. Congress candidate from Julana seat Vinesh Phogat celebrates her win in the Haryana assembly elections, in Jind district, on October 8, 2024. (PTI)

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me,” the wrestler-turned-Congress leader said.

While the Election Commission data showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is set win Haryana for the third consecutive term, Vinesh Phogat exuded confidence in the victory of the Congress.

“These are early trends wait for some time, earlier I was also trailing but now I won. Nothing is clear now. The Congress party will form its government,” Vinesh Phogat said.

Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat on debut

Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious in Julana assembly Constituency in Haryana as she defeated BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar. The former wrestler defeated her rival with a margin of 5761 votes.

Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who joined the Congress along with Punia only days prior to the Haryana assembly elections, took to social media to congratulate Vinesh Phogat.

"Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious," Bajrang Punia wrote on X.

Vinesh secured 6,5080 votes after 15 rounds of counting of votes posting a margin of 6,015 votes over Yogesh Kumar. Incidentally the Congress won the seat after 19 years.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.