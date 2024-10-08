Bajrang Punia's first reaction as Vinesh Phogat aces debut election bout in Haryana

Vinesh Phogat election result: Ace wrestler and Congress leader Bajrang Punia on Tuesday congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who is leading from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. While the counting of votes was still on, according to the Election Commission website, declared Vinesh Phogat as the winner. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in New Delhi.(PTI)

“Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious,” Bajrang Punia, who joined the Congress days before the Haryana assembly election 2024 along with Vinesh Phogat, posted in Hindi on X.

According the ECI website at 12.55pm, Phogat was leading by a margin of 5231 votes against her nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Yogesh Kumar.

The BJP edges towards a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly, the Congress has voiced concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data shown by the Election Commission.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda was seen leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat over his nearest rival from BJP Manju.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results

"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing a slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates are leading in 49 of the 90 constituencies in the state, while the main opponent Congress is leading in 35 of the seats. As per the EC data at 12.40 pm, counting is completed in most constituencies. Four Independents and one candidate each of the INLD and the BSP are also leading.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the state.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly election in Haryana began at 8am on Tuesday.