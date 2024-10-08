Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Olympian takes on former Army captain

Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: In a high stakes battle and her first foray into electoral politics, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is up against former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi for the Julana seat in Haryana. After her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phogat was announced as the Congress candidate from Julana....Read More

Vinesh Phogat told ANI, “Vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of…People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others.”

Vinesh Phogat's challenger from the BJP, Yogesh Bairagi, is also a fairly recent entrant in politics. Bairagi, state vice president of the BJP youth wing, served in the Indian army for nine years and later worked as a commercial pilot as well. The 35-year-old has gained popularity for his involvement in relief and rescue operations after the Chennai floods.

Phogat is also competing against the sitting Julana MLA, Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda. The Aam Admi Party has also fielded a former WWE player, Kavita Dalal, for the seat.

Julana was held by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from 2009 to 2019. The last time Congress was able to win from this seat was in 2005.