Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Olympian takes on former Army captain
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: In a high stakes battle and her first foray into electoral politics, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is up against former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi for the Julana seat in Haryana. After her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Phogat was announced as the Congress candidate from Julana....Read More
Vinesh Phogat told ANI, “Vote for the party that works for rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of…People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others.”
Vinesh Phogat's challenger from the BJP, Yogesh Bairagi, is also a fairly recent entrant in politics. Bairagi, state vice president of the BJP youth wing, served in the Indian army for nine years and later worked as a commercial pilot as well. The 35-year-old has gained popularity for his involvement in relief and rescue operations after the Chennai floods.
Phogat is also competing against the sitting Julana MLA, Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda. The Aam Admi Party has also fielded a former WWE player, Kavita Dalal, for the seat.
Julana was held by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from 2009 to 2019. The last time Congress was able to win from this seat was in 2005.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Nation's ‘daughter’ competes against military hero
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins in Haryana assembly elections
With exit polls predicting a Congress win, early leads from the centres are much anticipated. Vinesh Phogat faces tough competition from Yogesh Bairagi from the BJP, who holds influence in the constituency.
The Congress has bet on the former wrestler's political outspokenness and reputation as an athlete to win the Julana seat.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Haryana CM claims Vinesh Phogat being ‘used’ by Opposition
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Haryana CM and BJP candidate from the Ladwa constituency Nayab Singh Saini told the media that Vinesh Phogat was being used by the Congress in the Haryana elections.
“Doing such politics is in the Congress' DNA, ” he said, when asked about Vinesh Phogat's platform for women's rights this election.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Will Vinesh Phogat revitalise sports in Haryana?
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Young female wrestlers have backed Vinesh Phogat, hoping that akhadas and sports will be revitalised under her.
Phogat, who is now contesting from the Julana constituency in Haryana, has also praised former CM Bhupinder Hooda, for the growth in sports during his tenure in government.
The former Olympian represents hope for many athletes in Haryana.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Phogat family divided between BJP and Congress
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: While Vinesh Phogat is contesting from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket, her uncle Mahavir Phogat has backed the BJP, who are vying for their third term in Haryana.
Mahavir Phogat told news agency ANI that the last 10 years under the BJP had been good for the state, and he was not involved with Vinesh's decision.
“Her decision to enter politics is completely her own, we have nothing to do with it... I did my part in her journey, rest is up to her,” he said.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Will Vinesh Phogat's star power win over Julana?
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: As Vinesh Phogat enters the political arena for the first time, will she able to pull off a victory in the complicated Julana assembly constituency?
The former wrestler and Olympian has become well-known for her outspoke stand on farmers rights, women's rights and her involvement in the wrestlers protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
However, she faces tough competition with BJP youth wing leader and former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi, who has influence on the non-Jat population of Julana.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: ‘Vote for the party that works for the rights of women’ says Phogat
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: After casting her vote on October 5, Vinesh Phogat spoke to reporters and urged voters to “Vote for the party that works for the rights of women.”
The comment was a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and a nod to her involvement in the wrestlers protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Phogat expresses desire to work for whole state not just Julana
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, who has recently entered the political arena as a Congress candidate from the Julana constituency has stated that she would like to work for the whole state of Haryana and not just the Julana constituency.
When asked if she would want to become a minister she said, "It is not in my hands, it is in the hands of the high command... I don't want to be limited to Julana but work for the entire state…"
Vinesh Phogat Julana Election Result LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am
Vinesh Phogat Julna Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Julena constituency in Haryana begins at 8 am.
This marks the first political foray of Olympian Vinesh Phogat, who will be competing against the BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, AAP's Kavita Dalal and sitting MLA from the JJP, Amarjeet Dhanda.