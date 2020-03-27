Govt’s fiscal package to migrants’ plight: Covid-19 news from India

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:45 IST

India unveiled on Thursday a Rs 170,000 crore welfare package for the poor in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown prompted by the coronavirus disease that has infected 724 people and killed 17 in the country. Amid a rush for essentials after the announcement of the lockdown, the Delhi government tried to assuage concerns of citizens, saying all shops selling essential items, including medicines, will be allowed to run round the clock. Meanwhile, hundreds of migrant labourers, stranded due to the shutdown, have started a long walk back -- stretchig a few hundred kilometres -- to their villages.

Coronavirus update: India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread

India on Thursday announced a Rs 170,000 crore package under a new scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKBY), to address the immediate economic distress in the wake of the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and ensure food and cash reaches the marginalised segments of society.

India needs a major stimulus

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package involving cash transfers and food security, aimed at ensuring that the most vulnerable sections of society have enough resources to survive the ongoing lockdown and the loss of livelihoods caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi shops selling essential items can remain open 24x7

To ensure people do not crowd shops to stock up their supplies and are able to practise social distancing, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday announced that all stores selling essential items will be allowed to remain open round the clock in Delhi.

Coronavirus update: A long walk home on empty stomachs for masked migrants

Stranded after the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers are walking back to their villages and towns from their places of work hundreds of kilometers away.

Coronavirus update: 1,169 contacts of Covid-19 infected doctor at Delhi mohalla clinic traced

The Delhi government's health department has asked over 1,169 people, who had come in contact with a Mohalla Clinic doctor in east Delhi, to remain in home quarantine for 14 days. Of these, most were patients who visited the clinic between March 12 and 18.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Sixty-three, 79, 81, 75, 65, 70, and 88. That's the number of new infections every day in India for the past six days.It's clear from the numbers that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country, while increasing steadily, are not even following a geometric progression.

ICMR fast-tracks validation of commercial testing kits

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has added three more labs to evaluate commercial kits to test for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the total number of such facilities clearing the devices to four, including the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Covid-19 outbreak has not hit our preparedness: Army chief

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the army is undertaking its operational tasks like before and the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak has not hit its preparedness.

Coronavirus update: Centre to pay Rs 2,000 to farmers in advance under PM-Kisan plan

The Narendra Modi government will make an advance payout of its universal cash-for-farmers programme, PM-KISAN, on April 1, 2 or 3, rather than in June, responding to the coronavirus epidemic, which could upend agriculture, the country's largest employer.

2.2 million health workers taking care of Covid-19 patients get special insurance

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, technicians, and other health care professionals involved in the care of Covid-19 patients will get a special insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday.

PM asks ministries to ramp up medical gear production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Central government ministries to look for innovative ways of using their resources for manufacturing medical equipment and scaling up their production to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to officials aware of the matter.

Coronavirus update: Govt schemes to pump cash in rural sector amid lockdown over Covid-19

The Narendra Modi government plans to pump in cash into rural homes under two major heads, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the National Rural Livelihood Mission, and ensure social pension for three months is distributed in one go by April 10 to help Indian villages cope with the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

As Parliament observes shutdown over Covid-19, key legislation may face delay

The passage of some key bills is likely to take a longer time than expected amid the extraordinary measures, including a three-week national lockdown, put in place to ensure social distancing to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Covid-19 update: Amid lockdown over coronavirus, Kerala grapples with alcohol withdrawal

The Kerala government is planning to open more de-addiction centres across the state after being flooded with complaints about "irrational behaviour" and withdrawal symptoms among tipplers amid the closure of liquor shops and bars in the state due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Coronavirus update: Stock shortage and travel curbs hit traders of vegetables, grains in Delhi

Wholesale traders of perishable goods, such as vegetables fruits and grains, have been facing several problems over the last four days, in the absence of proper supply and the need to dispose of their stock.

Coronavirus update: Private hospitals in Delhi open isolation wards for Covid-19 patients

Increasing the isolation capacity of the private hospitals was one of the suggestions of a committee of five doctors set up to assist the CM on the health impacts and what needs to be done in case the number of cases go up.

Coronavirus update: Police, civilians come out to feed hungry in Delhi during lockdown

"Please help us," said the voice on the other end when a policeman at north Delhi's Inderpuri police post picked up a call at 9.30am Thursday. Dilshad and Prashant, both 20 year olds, had had their last meal — a few biscuits and water — four days ago. In their desperation, they dialled 100, the old police helpline.

Delhi’s CR Park muted by shut markets, closed gates, and one crippling shortage — fish

On Tuesday evening, immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his speech announcing a 21-day lockdown in the country, market number two of South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) witnessed complete pandemonium.