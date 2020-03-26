e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM asks ministries to ramp up medical gear production

PM asks ministries to ramp up medical gear production

india Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:54 IST
Anisha Dutta
Anisha Dutta
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Central government ministries to look for innovative ways of using their resources for manufacturing medical equipment and scaling up their production to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to officials aware of the matter.

Using state-owned facilities and production units for boosting the manufacturing of the equipment and setting up quarantine facilities were discussed at the Cabinet meeting Modi chaired on Wednesday.

Officials said the railways’ ministry is planning to convert coaches into isolation wards and has begun work on using locomotive production units to manufacture medical equipment. “There is a plan of using a vast pool of non-AC coaches for setting up the isolation wards... about 20,000 such coaches have been identified for the same. The railways has begun production of masks, sanitizers and other supplies,” a railways ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the railways has also been tasked with using its large manufacturing, locomotive production units and workshops for the production of essential medical equipment like ventilators, hospital beds, and stretchers.

They added the Railway Board has asked its production units and workshops to assess the feasibility of manufacturing these items in large quantities at a short notice.

Ministries like defence and heavy industries and public enterprises have also been asked to utilise their resources for ramping up production of medical gear.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation is exploring collaborations with private companies for the production of ventilators while the Ordnance Factory Board, too, has been tasked with the production of medical supply. The Bharat Electronics Limited has also been engaged for the manufacturing of ventilators.

The heavy industries’ ministry has also reached out to automobile manufacturers for utilising their manufacturing facilities for the production of ventilators.

“We are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator [commonly known as Ambu bag]. We hope to have a proto ready in three days for approval. Once approved, this design will be made available to all for manufacturing,” said car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra’s managing director, Pawan Goenka.

India has an estimated 40,000 working ventilators, which experts say will be inadequate in case there is a surge in Covid-19 infections that sends patients to ICUs with acute breathing problems in approximately 5% of the cases.

The coronavirus attacks people’s lungs, in some cases compromising their ability to breathe as they develop pneumonia. Ventilators, which deliver air to the lungs through a tube placed in the windpipe, are crucial to keeping these patients alive.

Officials said the textile ministry has also pointed to a shortage of body coveralls and N-95 masks for healthcare staff and set up an emergency control room to monitor their production and supply.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news