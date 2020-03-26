At CR Park, empty markets, deserted roads tell story of a lockdown

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:50 IST

New Delhi

On Tuesday evening, immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his speech announcing a 21-day lockdown in the country, market number two of South Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) witnessed complete pandemonium. “There was so much panic and chaos. Vegetable vendors were selling off their products at a premium.They were not even measuring the vegetables,” said Rupanjali Mitra Basu (39), a resident of E-block in CR Park.

The fish markets in the neighbourhood, on the other hand, was already in a state of lockdown. Having last opened on Saturday, a day before the Junta curfew, the Bengali-dominated neighbourhood was left disappointed having no access to its most loved food item. “I had last bought fish a day before the Janta curfew. I did not anticipate that such a lockdown will happen so soon and that none of the fish markets would be open,” said Binoy Nath Choudhury (52), a resident of B-block said.

On the second day of the lockdown announced by the Indian government to control the spread of coronavirus, the streets and markets at CR Park remained absolutely empty, save for a few groceries and medical stores that remained open. Each of the open stores has devised their own method to ensure social distancing. While some had tied a rope around the store to ensure that customers did not crowd inside, there were others that had drawn circles outside so that customers maintained a metre’s distance among themselves.

The colony that came up in the early 1970s to house those who had been displaced from East Pakistan in the wake of the partition, consists 14 blocks. Wedged between Kalkaji on one side and Greater Kailash II on the other, the neighbourhood is not gated. In the wake of the lockdown though, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the area have improvised ways and means to ensure that outsiders do not get access into the colony without permission, while essentials can reach the elderly on time.

“Each of the RWAs has ensured that only one gate in each of the blocks remains open. Consequently, only one security guard has been posted at each of the blocks and they are being given accommodation and food inside the RWA office space, said PK Paul, secretary of East Pakistan Displaced Persons Association (EPDP), the apex body of RWA’s in CR Park.

“At my block in Pocket 52, we are not allowing any outsiders, which include domestic help, and are also trying to get hold of thermal detectors to ensure that those visitors running a temperature are not let in. However, this is something that is only possible in those blocks that are completely gated,” said Paul.

Along with holding off outsiders, the RWAs have also locked up the multiple parks in the neighbourhood to ensure people are not able to gather outside.

While residents of the neighbourhood are largely following rules of the lockdown, they are also worried and confused about the supply of essentials commodities and services.

“The local police have shut down the fish markets. Now we are in discussion with the local MLA to see to that either the fish market is open for few hours a day, or that they are allowed to deliver at home,” said Paul. He also explained that only those vegetable and fruit vendors are being allowed in the area,who have been issued a pass by the local police station after checking their temperature and other symptoms.

Yet another confusion is in regard to garbage collectors. While the EPDP has instructed garbage collectors to not go door-to-door, and instead ask residents to come down to deposit the garbage, many complain that no one has come to collect their waste in the past couple of days.

With a significant number of senior citizens in the neighbourhood, members of the RWAs are also trying to ensure that they are not affected during the lockdown. Accordingly, a social activist group have been formed that is collecting names and locations of all senior citizens in the locality. “While majority of senior citizens here have a domestic help living with them 24 hours, there are few who are absolutely alone, with children living away,” said Subir Dutta, member of EPDP. “Through this social group — which primarily consists of RWA members and social activists — we are ensuring that the elderly people get all the facilities without having to step out,” he said.

Speaking about how the neighbourhood has been dealing with the lockdown Dutta said, “CR Park residents interact a lot with each other. Consequently, they have taken the lockdown in very good spirit and are following it thoroughly.”

Ramesh Chanda (87), a resident of I block CR Park, said he has not stepped out of his home since Monday and there was pin drop silence his colony. “Generally, there are so many cars that pass by from here. But I cannot hear a sound these days,” he added. Chanda, who lives with his wife, explained that while he is not facing any shortage of grocery, he finds it difficult to get vegetables since vendors are not being allowed to do doorstep delivery. “I also miss meeting my friends at the morning club,” he added.