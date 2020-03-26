Private hospitals in the city open isolation wards for Covid-19 patients

delhi

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:50 IST

To prepare for a potential surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, private hospitals Delhi have earmarked isolation beds and are preparing to scale up the facilities.

Max hospital in Saket and Patparganj will open up a total of 40 isolation beds from Friday.

”Max healthcare has made all necessary arrangements to treat COVID positive patients. It has currently dedicated 40 isolation beds across Saket and Patparganj facility and has the capacity to ramp up when there is a surge in numbers,” said Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director – Max Healthcare.

In fact, if there is a surge the group of hospitals might dedicate one of their centres solely for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“We will start with 40 isolation beds, but we are in a position to quickly scale-up the number of beds across our facilities. In fact, the hospital is working towards creating a dedicated Covid-19 hospital if need be,” said a hospital personnel who is aware of the development.

The laboratory at Max superspeciality hospital in Saket will also start Covid-19 testing with samples being collected at four centres in Saket, Gurugram, and Patparganj.

Indraprastha Apollo hospital in South East Delhi’s Jasola has created a 12-bed isolation facility which will be increased to 30 beds in the coming week, according to hospital sources.

BLK hospital in West Delhi Rajinder Place also has their 10-bed dedicated facility Friday onwards that can be increased when there is a surge in cases. “We have already streamlined numerous processes such as isolated designated areas, for first level screening process of patients suspected of having the virus,” said Dr Dr Sanjay Mehta, Unit Head and VP, BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

Increasing the isolation capacity of the private hospitals was one of the suggestions of a committee of five doctors set up to assist the CM on the health impacts and what needs to be done in case the number of cases go up.

The report was submitted on Thursday evening.

The centre had last week directed private hospitals to earmark isolation beds for Covid-19 positive patients in case the numbers increase.