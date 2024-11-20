Maharashtra exit poll results live updates: Projections from 6:30pm, Congress to skip participation
Maharashtra exit poll results live updates: Pollsters will start rolling out exit poll predictions for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, voting for which is taking place today, November 20, while counting of votes for the same is scheduled to take place on November 23, coinciding with the Jharkhand Assembly polls results. The Maharashtra exit poll predictions are expected to start start coming in after 6:30 pm....Read More
Maharashtra elections exit poll results | key points
- When will exit poll results be released: News organisations and television networks will be permitted to release the predictions of their exit polls after 6:30pm.
- Where to watch: Typically, exit polls are broadcast live on YouTube and news channels. While some polls are published in collaboration with news outlets, others are made available on their own. Exit poll projections of key pollsters will also be available on hindustantimes.com.
- Maharashtra Assembly election voting: Voting in all 288 constituencies of Maharashtra assembly took place from 7 am till 6 pm on Wednesday.
- Maharashtra Assembly majority mark: With the total number of seats in the Maharashtra Assembly being 288, the majority mark that a party or an alliance needs to hit to be able to form government in the state is 145.
The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).
Maharashtra exit poll results live: Voting stopped in Nandurbar
In Nandurbar constituency, voting has reportedly been stopped due to technical problems in EVM. Officials have initiated the process to change it.
Maharashtra exit poll results live: How accurate were Maharashtra projections in 2019
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the undivided NCP won 54 seats. The Congress won 44 seats.
Almost all cases but one - India Today-Axis exit poll - was seen to have over-estimated the seat projections to the ruling NDA coalition. India Today-Axis had predicted 166-194 seats for the NDA (Shiv Sena and BJP) and 72-90 seats for the UPA (Congress-NCP).
News18-IPSOS predicted 243 seats for the NDA and 41 for the UPA. Republic-Jan Ki Baat predicted 216-230 seats for the NDA and 52-59 seats for the NDA. Times Now predicted 230 seats for the NDA and 48 for the UPA. Read more
Maharashtra exit poll results live updates: Congress to skip participation
Congress party will not be participating in the exit polls to be telecast today after the completion of the election process, party sources cited by news agency ANI said.
Maharashtra exit poll results live: Ambanis cast vote in Mumbai
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta seen leaving after casting their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024.
Maharashtra elections 2024: NCP workers gave death threats, claims NCP-SP candidate's mother
Tension erupted outside a polling booth in Baramati town in Maharashtra's Pune district after NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother Sharmila Pawar alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.
Yugendra Pawar, grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is contesting against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati, a stronghold of the Pawar family. Yugendra's mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction.
Voting percentage in Maharashtra 2024 Assembly election
The voting percentage so far in Maharashtra 2024 Assembly elections is a little over 45 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India figures. As at 3 pm, the voter turnout in Maharashtra stood at 45.53 per cent, with the highest polling recorded in Gadchiroli district - 62.99 per cent.
Exit poll 2024 live: When pollsters got Haryana projections wrong
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) proved exit poll projections wrong in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024, voting for which took place on October 5 this year in a single phase on all 90 seats.
Several exit polls had predicted a comfortable Congress victory in Haryana, however, the BJP secured 48 seats alone, coming to power in the state for a third straight term. The exit poll by 'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted 44-54 seats for the Congress and 15-29 seats for the BJP in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24.
Maharashtra exit poll live: Voter turnout till 3 pm
A voter turnout of 45.53 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra Assembly elections till 3 pm. Voting across all 288 seats began at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 pm.
Jharkhand, where voting is underway for the second phase of Assembly elections, recorded a voter turnout of 61.47 per cent till 3 pm.
Exit poll 2024 live: Key parties contesting Maharashtra Assembly elections
Maharashtra exit poll live: Voter turnout till 1 pm
A voter turnout of 32.18 per cent was recorded in Maharashtra Assembly elections till 1 pm. Voting across all 288 seats began at 7 am today and will conclude at 6 pm.
Maharashtra exit poll live: Majority mark in state Assembly
Maharashtra Exit Poll Live: What are exit polls
An election exit poll is a survey based on interviews taken of voters when they leave (or exit) the polling booths after casting their votes, with the estimates of pollsters sometimes turning out to be correct and sometimes not.
While election exit polls are not always accurate, they provide an idea of where voters may swing and what one can expect from the election. Read more
Maharashtra Exit Poll Live: Projections from 6:30 pm today
Pollsters will start rolling out exit poll projections for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from 6:30 pm today, after the voting in the state concludes.
the counting of votes for the same is scheduled to take place on November 23, coinciding with the Jharkhand Assembly polls results.