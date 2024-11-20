Nov 20, 2024 4:18 PM IST

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the undivided NCP won 54 seats. The Congress won 44 seats.

Almost all cases but one - India Today-Axis exit poll - was seen to have over-estimated the seat projections to the ruling NDA coalition. India Today-Axis had predicted 166-194 seats for the NDA (Shiv Sena and BJP) and 72-90 seats for the UPA (Congress-NCP).

News18-IPSOS predicted 243 seats for the NDA and 41 for the UPA. Republic-Jan Ki Baat predicted 216-230 seats for the NDA and 52-59 seats for the NDA. Times Now predicted 230 seats for the NDA and 48 for the UPA. Read more