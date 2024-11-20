Election 2024 Live: Election officials make preparations at a polling station on the day of the Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2024. (REUTERS)

Election 2024 Live: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to the polls on Wednesday, November 20. Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly. In Jharkhand, polling is being held for the remaining 38 seats, as voting for 43 constituencies took place on November 13, recording a 64.86 per cent voter turnout....Read More

Along with the legislative assembly elections in these two states, bypolls for 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand are also being conducted on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, voting in all 288 constituencies started at 7am and will conclude at 6 pm. Maharashtra has a total of 9,64,85,765 registered voters, including 1,16,355 service voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1,00,186 polling stations across the state.

Maharashtra's political landscape has seen significant changes since the last assembly elections. The BJP and Shiv Sena, once allies, contested against the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. However, differences over the chief minister’s role led to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ending, bringing about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

However, in Jharkhand, polling began at 7 am in 14,218 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm barring 31 booths where it will end at 4 pm.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are engaged in a fierce battle in the elections in the state,

Chief electoral officers in all states have been instructed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate voters. This includes accessible roads in good condition, leading to polling stations, and ensuring that these buildings are equipped with essential minimum facilities to provide a smooth voting experience.

Key details of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election battles: