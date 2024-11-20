Election 2024 Live: Polling begins in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; it's INDIA vs NDA
Election 2024 Live: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are going to the polls on Wednesday, November 20. Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly. In Jharkhand, polling is being held for the remaining 38 seats, as voting for 43 constituencies took place on November 13, recording a 64.86 per cent voter turnout....Read More
Along with the legislative assembly elections in these two states, bypolls for 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand are also being conducted on Wednesday.
In Maharashtra, voting in all 288 constituencies started at 7am and will conclude at 6 pm. Maharashtra has a total of 9,64,85,765 registered voters, including 1,16,355 service voters. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 1,00,186 polling stations across the state.
Maharashtra's political landscape has seen significant changes since the last assembly elections. The BJP and Shiv Sena, once allies, contested against the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP. However, differences over the chief minister’s role led to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance ending, bringing about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.
However, in Jharkhand, polling began at 7 am in 14,218 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm barring 31 booths where it will end at 4 pm.
The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are engaged in a fierce battle in the elections in the state,
Chief electoral officers in all states have been instructed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate voters. This includes accessible roads in good condition, leading to polling stations, and ensuring that these buildings are equipped with essential minimum facilities to provide a smooth voting experience.
Key details of Maharashtra, Jharkhand election battles:
- The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance strives to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is working to reclaim control in Maharashtra.
- The Maharashtra election features 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents. Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.
- In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The Bahujan Samaj Party has nominated 237 candidates, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting 17 seats in the 288-member assembly.
- 18 of the 38 constituencies voting are situated in the key Santhal Paragana region, spanning six districts. Throughout its campaign, the NDA has raised concerns about large-scale infiltration in this area during the five-year tenure of the JMM-led government.
- Prominent candidates in the Jharkhand election include chief minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. The BJP has fielded several key figures, including state president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi.
- Bypolls will be held in nine constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, including Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. A total of 90 candidates are in the fray, with the highest number of 14 in Ghaziabad. These polls will serve as the first electoral test for both the INDIA bloc and the NDA in the politically crucial state since the Lok Sabha elections.
Election 2024 Live: Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar casts his vote in Bandra
Election 2024 Live: Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West Assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar, cast his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, Mumbai.
Election 2024 Live: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat encourages voter participation after casting vote in Nagpur
Election 2024 Live: After casting his vote, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote. I came specially to vote in Nagpur.”
Election 2024 Live: Controversial slogan ‘batenge toh katenge’ draws attention ahead of Uttar Pradesh bypolls
Election 2024 live: On the eve of voting for the nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats, a hoarding and a statement surrounding the slogan 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) sparked attention. The hoarding, displayed by Uttar Pradesh BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra at Lucknow's 1090 Crossing, and a statement by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav both focused on this powerful slogan, adding to the political discourse as the state prepares for the bypolls.
Election 2024 live updates: Ajit Pawar arrives to cast vote in Baramati
Election 2024 live updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar, spoke to the media as he arrived at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote.
Election 2024 live updates: Amravati polling station Prepares for 1,365 voters as mock polling concludes
Election 2024 live updates: Amravati Presiding Officer Vijay Raut informed that a total of 1,365 people will cast their votes at the polling station. He added that mock polling began at 5:30 AM and was successfully conducted. Raut mentioned that 27 candidates are contesting elections at this polling station.
Election 2024 live updates: Babulal Marandi appeals to voters ahead of polling for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections
Election 2024 live updates: Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi urged everyone to step outside and exercise their voting rights as voting for the second phase of elections is set to begin shortly.
Election 2024 live updates: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at a polling station in Nagpur to cast vote
Election 2024 live updates: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at a polling booth in Nagpur to cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Election 2024 live updates: Samajwadi party alleges 'red cards' issued against workers ahead of Uttar Pradesh bypolls
Election 2024 live updates: As voting for the Uttar Pradesh bypolls approaches, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has accused the ruling BJP of issuing 'Red cards' against SP workers, alleging a collapse of law and order in the state. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav claimed that "Red cards" are being handed out to SP workers, creating pressure ahead of the elections. She further alleged that while citizens should be allowed to vote freely, the BJP is working to discourage voter participation.
Election 2024 Live: Congress frames Jharkhand polls as choice between INDIA bloc guarantees and BJP's ‘politics of hatred’
Election 2024 Live: A day before the second and final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday presented a clear choice for voters. Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said voters face a decision between the seven guarantees offered by the INDIA bloc and the BJP’s "politics of hatred" and its approach of undermining "jal-jungle-zameen" (water, forest, land). Ramesh assured that the INDIA bloc, if given a mandate, would implement all seven guarantees in the next term and ensure the protection of Jharkhand’s culture and tribal identity.
Election 2024 Live: Shiv Sena's Shaina NC visits Mumbadevi Temple ahead of voting
Election 2024 Live: Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena candidate from the Mumba Devi seat in Maharashtra, visited the Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Election 2024 Live: PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra to participate enthusiastically
Election 2024 Live: Ahead of polling in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed voters to take part with enthusiasm. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Today, votes will be cast for all the seats of Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to be a part of it with full enthusiasm and add to the splendor of the festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to vote in large numbers.”
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling held in Jharkhand's Shikaripada
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling being conducted at polling booths number 29 and 28 located at Model Middle School Kathikund which is part of Shikaripada (ST) Assembly seat of Jharkhand Assembly.
Election 2024 Live: Over 1.23 crore voters set to cast ballots in Jharkhand election
Election 2024 Live: Polling for the Jharkhand assembly elections will begin at 7 am on Wednesday across 14,218 polling stations, continuing until 5 pm, except for 31 booths where voting will close at 4 pm. A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender voters, are eligible to vote. A total of 528 candidates, including 472 men, 55 women, and one third-gender candidate, are contesting the election. The JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power, highlighting its welfare schemes, while the BJP has raised issues of Hindutva, “infiltration from Bangladesh,” and alleged corruption in the current government.
Election 2024 Live: Pappu Yadav accuses BJP of promoting division
Election 2024 Live: Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of promoting division and fostering hatred in various states during election campaigns. Speaking to ANI, Yadav claimed that the BJP has stirred tensions against the Jaat community in Haryana, the Sikh community in Punjab, and the Maratha community in Maharashtra. He further emphasised that Jharkhand, being a “peace-loving state,” should not fall prey to such politics of division.
Election 2024 Live: Key battles to decide Jharkhand's fate
Election 2024 Live: The stage is set for the second and final round of the Jharkhand assembly elections on Wednesday, with the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition aiming to retain power, while the BJP-led NDA seeks to wrest control. This phase will be crucial for the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP), and over 500 other candidates contesting across 38 of the 81 assembly seats.
Election 2024 Live: Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises Jharkhand govt, vows transformation
Election 2024 Live: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday criticised the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, claiming there is "no governance" in the state. He alleged that women are unsafe, youth lack opportunities, and corruption has worsened people's struggles. Chouhan emphasised the need for change in Jharkhand and asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would bring transformation if voted to power.
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling underway for Gidderbaha assembly bypolls in Punjab
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in the Gidderbaha Assembly constituency, located in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab. BJP candidate Manpreet Singh Badal is contesting against Congress' Amrita Warring, wife of state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon in the by-election.
Election 2024 Live: Congress urges action against BJP leader Vinod Tawde over cash distribution allegations
Election 2024 Live: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday called on the Election Commission to take action against BJP leader Vinod Tawde over allegations of "distributing money" ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Tawde has denied the accusations. Venugopal also appealed to voters to reject the BJP in the elections scheduled for Wednesday, November 20.
Election 2024 Live: BVA alleges BJP leader distributed money in Nalasopara, Opposition demands probe
Election 2024 Live: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel in Nalasopara ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The allegation has sparked a political storm, with opposition parties, including Congress, demanding a probe monitored by the Supreme Court to investigate the claims.
Election 2024 Live: Thane eatery offers discounts to encourage voting
Election 2024 Live: Ahead of voting in Maharashtra, a Thane-based eatery is doing its part to boost voter participation by offering discounts to those who cast their vote. Prashant Corner, a well-known food outlet, announced that voters showing their inked fingers can enjoy discounts on select menu items. The offer is valid only on election day, reflecting local efforts to promote electoral participation.
Election 2024 Live: Maharashtra gears up for voting in assembly elections
Election 2024 Live: Preparations are underway at a polling booth in Vivekanand Nagar, Nagpur, as Maharashtra gets ready to cast its votes in the 2024 Assembly Elections. The state will decide between two major political alliances: Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena - UBT, NCP-SCP) across 288 assembly seats. Voting will take place today, with results set to be counted on November 23.
Election 2024 Live: Thane introduces QR code facility to boost voter turnout
Election 2024 Live: In a bid to improve voter turnout for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 20, authorities in Thane district have introduced a one-click QR code facility. Voters can simply scan the QR code to access details about their polling stations. Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare said that the initiative is designed to enhance voter convenience and participation. The move comes in response to concerns raised by the Election Commission about low voter turnout in the Thane and Kalyan regions.
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling conducted at Sakoli assembly constituency in Maharashtra
Election 2024 Live: Mock polling was conducted at the polling booth at Shamarao Bapu Kapgate Sr. College in Sakoli, under the Sakoli Assembly constituency of Bhandara district. Polling for all 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will begin at 7 am today.
Election 2024 Live: Preparations begin in full swing for Maharashtra assembly elections
Election 2024 Live: Preparations are in full swing at polling booth number 101 in Sawal, Baramati, as Maharashtra is set to vote today for its 288 assembly seats. The state is ready for an important electoral contest, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.
Election 2024 Live: Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of voting for assembly elections
Election 2024 Live: Security has been beefed up across Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. Police teams are conducting rigorous vehicle checks at multiple checkpoints. Additional deployment has been made in Dharavi as part of efforts to ensure safety and maintain order during the election period.
Election 2024 Live: Jharkhand CEO assures peaceful polling, monitoring in 12 districts
Election 2024 Live: Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar, says, “Preparations are underway. Control and monitoring are being carried out from here, with polling scheduled in 12 districts. The entire process is being monitored from the control rooms of these 12 districts. So far, the process has been peaceful, and we expect it to remain peaceful. This is why the election is being held in two phases – to maintain peace.”
Election 2024 Live: Stage set for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections and bypolls in four states
Election 2024 Live: Jharkhand will hold the second phase of its assembly elections today, with key contests across 38 constituencies in 12 districts. The first phase, covering 43 of the 81 seats, took place on November 13. Results for all 81 constituencies will be announced on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra and bypolls in several states.