RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Nagpur
Maharashtra has started voting in the 2024 assembly election today across all 288 constituencies at 7 am, with polling scheduled to conclude at 6pm. The results will be declared on November 23. The high-stakes campaign wrapped up on Monday, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who urged voters to participate in large numbers.
Maharashtra will witness a showdown between two major political alliances: the ruling coalition ‘Mahayuti’ comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that included the Indian National Congress (INC), Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray for the Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, a rise of 27.7 per cent over the number five years ago.
As many as 1,00,186 polling stations have been established across over 52,789 locations, to accommodate the approximately 9.7 crore eligible voters in the state. Among these polling stations, there are 388 "pink booths" specifically managed by women as well.
In a survey conducted between September 21 and October 6, 2024, Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and the MIT-School of Government (MIT-SOG), they identified unemployment and inflation at the top of the list of voter concerns, with 24 per cent and 22 per cent of respondents respectively considering them as their primary issues.
Agricultural distress also emerged as a significant concern for rural voters, due to inadequate minimum support prices (MSPs) for their produce and rising input costs.
Another critical issue that has emerged is the call for caste-based reservations, which has created friction, particularly between the Maratha community and OBC communities.
In light of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s death and a police encounter with a rape accused in Badlapur, several opposition parties have focused on the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state under Eknath Shinde’s leadership.
Maharashtra election 2024: Key updates
- Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of participating in a "note jihad" to secure votes, citing allegations that BJP leader Vinod Tawde distributed cash in Palghar. Tawde has refuted these claims, labeling them as a baseless publicity stunt.
- The ECI has prohibited political parties from publishing advertisements in print media on November 19 and 20 unless these ads have been pre-certified by the ‘Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).
- The voter count in Mumbai has surpassed 1 crore, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha elections.
- Navi Mumbai police has launched a one-click facility for voters, offering information on polling booths, parking, and crowd status via a QR code.
- A case has been filed against four unidentified individuals for the attempted murder of NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, after he was injured in a stone-pelting incident while returning from a campaign event in Nagpur on November 18.
Governor Radhakrishnan asks citizens to fulfill 'basic duty' and vote
After casting his vote at the Raj Bhavan polling station in the Colaba assembly constituency in Mumbai, Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women - they all should come and vote."
He urged all voters to fulfill their basic duty as a citizen regardless of who they vote for.
Ajit Pawar casts vote at Baramati, addresses Vinod Tawde controversy
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP candidate from the Baramati assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar voted in Baramati and spoke to the press regarding the cash distribution allegations against fellow Mahayuti alliance member Vinod Tawde, reported news agency ANI.
When speaking about the Vinod Tawde controversy, he said “The people of Baramati will think about it. ”
He also hoped to fare better in Baramati than during the Lok Sabha elections, where his party lost the Lok Sabha seat to NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule.
Shaina NC urges Mumbaikars to come out and vote
After offering prayers at the Shri Mumbadevi temple in her assembly constituency, Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC has urged Mumbaikars to come out and vote instead of complaining, reported news agency ANI.
She said, “Maa Mumba Devi's blessings have been there since day one. We hope that Mumbaikars will come out in large numbers and vote. You can bring change by voting. Rather than complaining, we should first come out and vote."
Governor Radhakrishnan casts vote at Raj Bhavan
Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan has voted in the Vidhan Sabha election in the poll booth at Raj Bhavan under the Colaba assembly constituency in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.
The Mahayuti alliance has fielded BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar against the Maha Vikas Aghadi's Heera Devasi from the Congress.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat votes, shows 'inked finger'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat showed off his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.
The voting process which begun at 7 am will conclude by 6 pm as the state conducts its polling process in a single phase.
Voting underway across 288 constituencies
The voting process has begun across 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.
1,00,186 polling stations have been established across over 52,789 locations as Maharashtra votes in a tense showdown between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, among several other small parties and independent candidates as well.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Nagpur to cast his vote
Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sena Mohan Bhagwat arrived at a polling booth in Nagpur ahead of the start of the voting process at 7 am to cast his vote.
Voting will conclude today at 6 pm, as Maharashtra's 9.7 crore eligible voters take to the polling stations to vote. Security has been beefed up across the state and mock polls have been successfully completed to ensure a free and fair voting process.
Mock polling successfully completed in several constituencies
Mock polls were successfully conducted in Amravati, Baramati, Colaba, Gondia, and Nagpur, among other constituencies to test the efficiency of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the overall voting process, reported news agency ANI.
Voting will start at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm in Maharashtra.
Unemployment and inflation top list of voter concerns
Unemployment and inflation are two of the major concerns which could decide which way voters sway during the Vidhan Sabha elections.
As polling begins today, 24 per cent and 22 per cent of respondents respectively are concerned about unemployment and inflation according to a Lokniti-CDS survey.
Other major concerns surrounding agriculture, reservations and the law and order situation in the state.
Voting to begin soon across the state
Voting is set to begin at 7 am across the state and conclude at 6 pm.
As many as 1,00,186 polling stations have been established across over 52,789 locations in the state, with 388 ‘pink’ polling booths as well, which are managed by women.
Around 9.7 crore voters will engage in the state elections to decide the fate of the Maharashtra assembly.
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC visits Mumbadevi temple ahead of voting
Shiv Sena's candidate from the Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC, visited the Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of polling booths opening at 7 am, reported news agency ANI.
The former BJP spokesperson is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.
PM Modi appeals to 'youth and women' to turn out in large numbers for polls
Prime minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to deliver a message on the occasion of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.
In his post he said, “Today, votes will be cast for all the seats of Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to be a part of it with full enthusiasm and add to the splendor of the festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to vote in large numbers.”
More candidates than ever in polls, 4,136 candidates compete in Maharashtra
Close to 9.7 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of the state in the voting process today. Voting will take place in a single phase across 288 constituencies in the state from 7 am to 6 pm.
₹660 crore seized before elections under MCC
Seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items worth ₹660 crore were conducted under the Model Code of Conduct enforced by the election commission ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.
As per information shared by chief electoral officer in the state, 8,678 complaints were lodged across Maharashtra via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app from October 15, when the model code of conduct kicked in, to November 18.
A record 8,668 complaints were resolved.
In a first, Mumbai's voter count surpasses one crore mark
Maharashtra's capital city has for the first time surpassed one crore registered voters ahead of polling for the state assembly elections, reported news agency ANI.
Mumbai has 1,02,29,708 eligible voters - among which 54,67,361 are males, 47,61,265 females, and 1,082 transgender persons.
1,46,859 voters are above 85 years, while 23,928 are persons with disabilities.
Mock polling begins in Sakoli constituency
Mock polling has begun in select polling booths in several assembly constituencies, such as Sakoli, ahead of the actual polling which will begin at 7 am across all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra.
Security tightened ahead of voting process in Mumbai
Security has been beefed up in Mumbai ahead of the voting process in the Maharashtra assembly elections, which will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, reported news agency ANI.
The police are checking vehicles and have made arrangements to maintain law and order in the city, to ensure a smooth and fair polling process.
Supriya Sule accuses BJP of 'spreading misinformation' over election manipulation allegation
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday accused NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole of using illegal cryptocurrency transactions to change the results of the elections.
Supriya Sule has filed a complaint with the election commission and denied the allegations, stating that the BJP was using “familiar tactics of spreading misinformation to manipulate righteous voters”.
'Cash-for-votes' row with BJP leader Tawde
BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, was purportedly seen, in a viral video, handing out cash to encourage voters to cast their vote for the BJP on November 19, a day before polling.
Tawde has denied allegations of distributing money on the eve of polling. Opposition leaders have called for the election commission to investigate anf for the Supreme Court to take cognisance as well.
Workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) protested outside a hotel located in the Nalasopara assembly constituency in Palghar district accusing the BJP of “distributing money.”
State gears up for battle between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra is all set for it's first assembly elections since two major parties, the Shiv Sena and the NCP split in two factions.
Campaigning for the elections officially concluded on November 19. As many as 1,00,186 polling stations have been established across over 52,789 locations, reported news agency ANI.
A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray which includes 2,086 independents.
The BJP is contesting in 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and NCP 59 constituencies. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has fielded 86 candidates. BSP is contesting on 237 seats.