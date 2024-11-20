Maharashtra election 2024: Mahayuti or MVA? Voters in 288 seats to decide fate of 4,136 candidates today | Key points

Maharashtra election 2024: The stage is set for the Maharashtra assembly election 2024, with 288 constituencies going to the polls on Wednesday, November 20. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance is eyeing another term, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is keen on a strong comeback. Polling will begin at 7am and conclude at 6pm, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The elections have seen high-octane campaigns featuring top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Here's a breakdown of the key players and their strategies:

BJP and Mahayuti: Banking on schemes and polarisation

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, including the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is banking on welfare schemes like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' for women and slogans such as "Batenge toh katenge" and “Ek hai toh safe hai”. However, these slogans have sparked controversy, with Opposition accusing the BJP of attempting to polarise voters.

While Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the slogans, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to clarify their meaning, leading to mixed reactions within the alliance.

The BJP's latest ad campaign, attacking the MVA and urging voters to “say no to Congress”, highlighted past incidents like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Palghar lynchings.

Seats contested by Mahayuti:

BJP: 149

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 81

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 59

MVA: Focus on social justice and inclusivity

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), has countered the BJP's campaign by focusing on caste-based census, social justice, and constitutional values.

MVA leaders have criticised the BJP's rhetoric, with Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar leading the charge against “divisive politics”. Their campaign aims to connect with voters dissatisfied with the incumbent government's policies.

Seats contested by MVA:

Congress: 101

Shiv Sena (UBT): 95

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 86

Smaller players and Independents: Diverse representation

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) are among the smaller parties in the fray. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while AIMIM is fielding 17 candidates.

A significant 28 per cent rise in the number of candidates has been observed this year, with 4,136 individuals contesting, including 2,086 independents. More than 150 constituencies feature rebel candidates from both Mahayuti and MVA alliances.

Top 5 contests to watch in Maharashtra assembly election

1. Worli – a three-way high-stakes battle: The Worli constituency in Mumbai is witnessing an intense three-way contest between Milind Deora (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction), Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena - UBT), and Sandeep Deshpande (MNS).

Milind Deora, a former Union minister, is relying on his urban middle-class appeal and extensive political experience, including serving in key roles during the UPA-2 era.

Aaditya Thackeray, who won a landslide victory in 2019, remains a formidable contender, known for his proactive role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS, though representing a smaller voter base, has gained traction among Marathi-speaking voters through his focus on local issues like infrastructure and housing.

2. Baramati – the Pawar family showdown: Baramati is set for a dramatic clash between deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Yugendra Pawar.

Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA, commands significant influence, with a stronghold in Baramati since 1991. In 2019, he secured a remarkable 83 per cent vote share.

Yugendra Pawar, a political debutant backed by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), hopes to challenge this dominance with Sharad Pawar’s guidance and grassroots campaign experience.

3. Vandre East – a tug of generational and political loyalties: In Vandre East, Zeeshan Siddique of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) are in a tight contest.

Zeeshan Siddique, a young leader known for his social media engagement and public outreach, has a strong connection with young voters and the Muslim community.

Varun Sardesai, Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew, has remained a loyal Shiv Sena (UBT) supporter, drawing strength from the party’s traditional voter base and the Thackeray legacy.

4. Nagpur South West – Fadnavis defends his bastion: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is vying for a fourth consecutive term in Nagpur South West, where his development initiatives and political stature are key factors.

In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis won with a decisive margin of over 49,000 votes, cementing his influence.

His opponent, Praful Gudadhe of the Congress, aims to challenge this dominance by addressing voter concerns about urban infrastructure and dissatisfaction with BJP policies.

5. Kopri-Pachpakhadi – mentor’s legacy in the spotlight

In Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi, chief minister Eknath Shinde faces Kedar Dighe, nephew of his mentor, the late Anand Dighe.

Eknath Shinde’s deep connection to Anand Dighe’s legacy has been a cornerstone of his political career. His financing of Dharmaveer 2, a film highlighting Dighe’s life, underscores this bond.

Kedar Dighe hopes to leverage his family’s legacy and local support to challenge Shinde’s hold on the constituency.

Election arrangements and enforcement actions

To accommodate 9.7 crore registered voters, including 6,101 transgender and 6.41 lakh PwD voters, 1,00,186 polling booths have been set up—a 4 per cent increase from 2019. Nearly six lakh government employees will oversee polling.

Since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 15, enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, and other items worth ₹252.42 crore, including ₹83.12 crore in precious metals and ₹32.67 crore in drugs, news agency PTI reported.

The election commission received 2,469 complaints of Model Code violations via the C-Vigil app, resolving 99.31 per cent of them promptly.