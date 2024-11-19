Maharashtra election 2024 schedule: Voting time, exit polls and results date

After an intense round of campaigning, voters in Maharashtra and some constituences in Jharkhand will cast their vote to elect their next government. While the second phase of polling in Jharkhand will be held on Wednesday, all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra will cast their vote in a single-phase. Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop for election campaign ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

The election campaign for the Maharashtra assembly polls finished on Monday, with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition fighting to maintain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance looking to dethrone the ruling government.

Maharashtra election 2024: Timings

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20. Polling will begin at 7 am and go on till 6 pm. On election day, a dry day will be observed in Mumbai and other cities across the state.

When can you watch exit polls?

Exit polls predictions can only be released after voting concludes across the state, according to the Election Commission of India's guidelines. Pollsters and media houses can be broadcast these predictions for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand starting at 6.30 pm on November 20.

This guarantees that voters are not swayed by predictions from exit polls prior to casting their ballots. Early release of these surveys could influence unsure voters or lead to a bandwagon effect, which might unfairly affect the election's outcome.

When will the Maharashtra election results be announced?

The vote counting will take place on November 23.

Intense election campaign

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consists of the BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena. The alliance is counting on its its schemes like ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ for women to help it hold onto power.

"Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai" are two of the BJP's slogans that have led the opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of dividing votes along religious lines.

By emphasising topics like social justice, caste-based censuses, and constitutional protection, the MVA coalition refuted the rhetoric of the ruling combine.

With the elections approaching, the BJP on Monday began a new series of advertisements criticising the opposition MVA and calling for voters to “Say No to Congress.” The advertising campaign brought attention to a number of historical events, such as the lynching of sadhus in Palghar and the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes.

Polling Codes and Violations

According to poll authorities, the EC has addressed 563 out of 615 complaints submitted via the C-Vigil app in the city of Mumbai and 564 out of 623 complaints submitted in the suburban area. Poll code breaches have been reported in eight incidents in Mumbai city and eight cases in the outlying districts. According to an official, 30 further offences, both cognisable and non-cognisable, have been filed.

Also read: Maharashtra polls: Last day of campaigning sees road shows galore

In the city, poll squads confiscated 2,800 litres of alcohol worth ₹12.89 lakh, while in the suburban area, they confiscated 39,385 litres of alcohol worth ₹1.10 crore. According to the official, drugs valued at ₹44.79 crore were found in the suburban district and ₹4.17 crore in the city.