Exit polls 2024 live: Over 9.7 crore voters participated in today's voting, according to election officials.

Exit poll 2024 live: Thousands of voters cast their ballots to elect new state governments in the crucial assembly battleground states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, marking a big test for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the opposition INDIA faction after the 2024 India Elections. The exit polls today will give a partial picture of whether the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is looking to retain power, or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is staging a strong comeback in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra and Jharkhand exit poll predictions are expected to start coming in after 6:30 pm. Over 9.7 crore voters participated in today's voting, according to election officials.

In Jharkhand, the stakes are extremely high for the Sorens, who managed to retain power after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brief jail term. The BJP, on the other hand, is expecting a shift in power in the state.

Voting for the single round of Maharashtra polls and the final round of Jharkhand elections began at 7 AM across all constituencies and will continue until 6 PM. The results of these elections will be announced on November 23.

What are exit polls?

An election exit poll is a survey based on interviews taken of voters when they leave (or exit) the polling booths after casting their votes, with the estimates of pollsters sometimes turning out to be correct and sometimes not.

While election exit polls are not always accurate, they provide an idea of where voters may swing and what one can expect from the election.

Exit poll 2024: All you need to know about Jharkhand, Maharashtra elections