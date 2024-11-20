Exit Poll 2024 live: Congress refuses to take part in exit polls, projections from 6:30 pm
Exit poll 2024 live: Thousands of voters cast their ballots to elect new state governments in the crucial assembly battleground states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, marking a big test for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the opposition INDIA faction after the 2024 India Elections. The exit polls today will give a partial picture of whether the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is looking to retain power, or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is staging a strong comeback in Maharashtra. ...Read More
The Maharashtra and Jharkhand exit poll predictions are expected to start coming in after 6:30 pm. Over 9.7 crore voters participated in today's voting, according to election officials.
In Jharkhand, the stakes are extremely high for the Sorens, who managed to retain power after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brief jail term. The BJP, on the other hand, is expecting a shift in power in the state.
Voting for the single round of Maharashtra polls and the final round of Jharkhand elections began at 7 AM across all constituencies and will continue until 6 PM. The results of these elections will be announced on November 23.
What are exit polls?
An election exit poll is a survey based on interviews taken of voters when they leave (or exit) the polling booths after casting their votes, with the estimates of pollsters sometimes turning out to be correct and sometimes not.
While election exit polls are not always accurate, they provide an idea of where voters may swing and what one can expect from the election.
Exit poll 2024: All you need to know about Jharkhand, Maharashtra elections
- Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections took place in a single phase on November 20.
- Jharkhand went to polls in two phases - Phase 1 on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.
- News organisations and television networks will be permitted to release the results of their exit polls after 6:30 pm on Wednesday.
- Typically, exit polls are broadcast live on YouTube and news channels.
- Exit poll results of key pollsters will also be available on hindustantimes.com.
Exit poll 2024 live: Sharmila Pawar accuses NCP workers of issuing ‘death threats' to her son's team
Exit poll 2024 live: Sharmila Pawar, the mother of NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, accused workers from the rival NCP faction, led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar, of “intimidation and death threats”.
Exit poll 2024 live: Attempts to capture polling booths in Maharashtra's Parli
Exit poll 2024 live: An attempt at booth capturing was made at four locations in Parli, Maharashtra's Beed district, during voting for the assembly election.
Election Commission officers intervened, stopping the attempts and replacing the machines. Several individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.
Exit poll 2024 live: Congress to not participate in exit polls
Exit poll 2024 live: Congress party will not be participating in the exit polls to be telecast today after the completion of the election process: Congress sources
Exit polls 2024 live: Man wanted in Maharashtra 'cash-for-votes' case arrested
Exit polls 2024 live: A man wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in a 'cash-for-votes' case-linked money laundering investigation in Maharashtra has been apprehended at the Ahmedabad International Airport, official sources said on Wednesday.
Exit polls 2024 live: Jharkhand records 61.47 % turnout at 3 pm
Exit polls 2024 live: A voter turnout of 61.47 per cent has been recorded in the Jharkhand assembly elections as of 3 pm.
Exit polls 2024 live updates: Projections to start coming in from 6:30 pm
Pollsters will start rolling out exit poll predictions for the Maharashtra Assembly elections and the Jharkhand assembly polls 2024 after 6:30 pm.
Exit polls 2024 live: Maharashtra records 45.53% voter turnout by 3 pm
A voter turnout of 45.53 per cent has been recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections as of 3 pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout App.
Exit polls 2024 live: Shiv Sena leaders confident of strong voter turnout in Maharashtra polls
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and his wife, Vrushali Shrikant Shinde, appeared optimistic and confident about the voter turnout after casting their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday, ANI reported.
Exit polls 2024 live: Clash between Sena, Independent candidate | Video
A clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly Constituency, reported ANI.
