Beed candidate collapses at polling booth during Maharashtra election voting, dies

In a tragic incident that occurred during the Maharashtra assembly elections, Balasaheb Shinde, an independent candidate from the Beed constituency, died after collapsing at the polling booth, a police official said. Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde collapsed during polling in Maharashtra.(X)

According to news agency PTI, Shinde was at the Chhatrapati Shahu Vidyalaya polling booth to cast his vote for the Maharashtra polls when he collapsed. The incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm.

The independent candidate was immediately rushed to a local hospital and then to a private medical facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced care, but unfortunately, he succumbed to death despite all the efforts made to save him.

Polling booths vandalised in Beed, Parli

On Wednesday, incidents of vandalism were reported at Parli and a few places in Beed district during the polling for the Maharashtra elections.

The electoral battle also saw rival party supporters clashing in some places. A clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in the Nandgaon assembly constituency of Nashik district.

A polling booth was vandalised and a worker of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) was assaulted in the Parli assembly constituency, where Minister Dhananjay Munde of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was in the fray.

31 candidates were in the fray from Maharashtra's Beed

The Beed constituency, situated in the heart of the Marathwada region, features a competitive race with 31 candidates contesting from the crucial seat.

Top candidates from the seat include Yogesh Kshirsagar from Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sandip Kshirsagar of the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar. Both candidates are the nephews of former Maharashtra minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar.

In the Maharashtra assembly election, the voters chose from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray for the 288 seats.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates. Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM putting up 17 candidates.