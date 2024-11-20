Assembly elections: Most exit polls give edge to NDA in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahayuti will edge out the JMM-Congress alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections respectively, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday. Some pollsters, however, gave a clear edge to the JMM-led alliance and the MVA. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar.

In Jharkhand, psephologist Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India was the only pollster that predicted a massive Congress-JMM victory. The exit poll forecast that the alliance led by Hemant Soren's party will win 53 of the state's 81 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win only 25 seats, it added.

The Electoral Edge exit poll said the JMM-led coalition will win the Jharkhand election with 42 seats. The NDA will win 32 seats, it said.

In Jharkhand, the Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and gave 0-4 seats to others.

People's Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for the INDIA bloc.

The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a win for the BJP-led alliance with 40-44 seats. The ruling alliance is expected to win 30-40 seats.

The exit poll conducted by Dainik Bhaskar predicted a close fight in Jharkhand. The newspaper forecast that the BJP-led alliance will win 37-40 seats; the JMM-led alliance will win 36-39 seats.

Maharashtra exit polls

In Maharashtra, the Matrize exit poll predicted 150-170 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. It gave the Congress and other allies only 110-130 seats.

The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA.

The P-MARQ exit poll gave the NDA 137-157 seats and the INDIA bloc's MVA 126-146 seats.

Electoral Edge predicted the MVA win with 150 seats. The BJP will win 121 seats, the pollster said.

Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.

With inputs from PTI