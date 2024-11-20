Assembly elections: Most exit polls give edge to NDA in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Exit poll results: Some pollsters, however, predicted victory for the JMM-Congress alliance and MVA coalition.
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahayuti will edge out the JMM-Congress alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections respectively, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday. Some pollsters, however, gave a clear edge to the JMM-led alliance and the MVA.
In Jharkhand, psephologist Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India was the only pollster that predicted a massive Congress-JMM victory. The exit poll forecast that the alliance led by Hemant Soren's party will win 53 of the state's 81 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win only 25 seats, it added.
The Electoral Edge exit poll said the JMM-led coalition will win the Jharkhand election with 42 seats. The NDA will win 32 seats, it said.
In Jharkhand, the Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and gave 0-4 seats to others.
People's Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for the INDIA bloc.
The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a win for the BJP-led alliance with 40-44 seats. The ruling alliance is expected to win 30-40 seats.
The exit poll conducted by Dainik Bhaskar predicted a close fight in Jharkhand. The newspaper forecast that the BJP-led alliance will win 37-40 seats; the JMM-led alliance will win 36-39 seats.
Maharashtra exit polls
In Maharashtra, the Matrize exit poll predicted 150-170 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. It gave the Congress and other allies only 110-130 seats.
The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA.
The P-MARQ exit poll gave the NDA 137-157 seats and the INDIA bloc's MVA 126-146 seats.
Electoral Edge predicted the MVA win with 150 seats. The BJP will win 121 seats, the pollster said.
Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.
With inputs from PTI