Jharkhand exit polls: These pollsters predict victory for JMM-Congress alliance

Several pollsters have forecast a win for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress combine in Jharkhand, with Axis My India predicting a landslide victory for the ruling alliance. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during a public meeting.(PTI file photo)

Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has predicted a massive victory for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress alliance in its exit poll. The ruling alliance is expected to win 53 seats, it said. The BJP will win only 25 seats.

P Marq predicted that the JMM-led alliance would edge out the National Democratic Alliance. JMM+ is expected to win 37-47 seats; the BJP-led alliance will win 31-40 seats, the pollster said.

The Times Now-JVC exit poll predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the two alliances. The BJP-led alliance is expected to win 40-44 seats; the ruling alliance 30-40 seats.

The exit poll conducted by Dainik Bhaskar predicted a close fight in Jharkhand. The newspaper forecast that BJP+ will win 37-40 seats; the JMM-led alliance will win 36-39 seats.

Matrize projected 42-47 seats for NDA, 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and 1-4 for others. Meanwhile, Peoples Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for the NDA, 25-37 for the INDIA bloc and 5-9 seats for others.

According to Peoples Pulse, the BJP+ will win the Jharkhand assembly election with 42-48 seats in their kitty. The JMM+ will win 16-23 seats.

Jharkhand went to polls in two phases – on November 13 and November 30. The results will be declared on November 23.

In 2019, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), comprising Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, won the election. Hemant Soren-led JMM won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and the Congress won 16 seats.