Maharashtra election: These exit polls predict neck-and-neck MVA-Mahayuti fight
Maharashtra exit polls: The final results for the Maharashtra assembly election will be declared on November 23.
Most of the exit polls have predicted an easy victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra assembly election. However, some of the pollsters have forecast a neck-and-neck fight between the Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
The P-Marq exit poll predicted a close contest in Maharashtra. According to the agency, the BJP-led alliance will win between 137 and 157 seats. The Congress-led alliance will win between 126 and 146 seats. Others will win between 2 and 8 seats.
The Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra exit poll concurs with P-Marq. The pollster has forecast a knife-edge fight. The NDA will win between 128 and 142 seats, said the agency, adding the INDIA bloc will win 125-140 seats. Others are expected to win 18-23 seats, it added.
Pollsters that predicted a BJP+ win
Pollster Matrize said that the BJP-led alliance will win between 150 and 170 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SCP) alliance will win 110-130 seats. Other parties and independents will win 8-10 seats.
The News 24-Chanakya exit poll also predicted a major Mahayuti victory. The pollster said the BJP-led alliance will win 152-160 seats. The Congress-led alliance will win 130-138 seats.
According to the Peoples Pulse exit poll, the BJP-led alliance will win 175-195 seats. The Congress-led MVA will win 85-112 seats. Other parties and independents will win 7-12 seats.
In the 2019 Maharashtra polls, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in its tally. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the NCP 54 seats. The Congress's tally was 44.
The final results for the Maharashtra assembly election will be declared on November 23.