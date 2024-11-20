Maharashtra exit poll results: BJP-led Mahayuti will retain power, predict pollsters

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will retain power in Maharashtra by scoring a comfortable victory in the assembly election, exit polls predicted on Wednesday. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar.

According to the Peoples Pulse exit poll, the BJP-led alliance will win 175-195 seats. The Congress-led MVA will win 85-112 seats. Other parties and independents will win 7-12 seats.

Pollster Matrize also predicted a massive victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance. The agency predicted that the BJP-led alliance will win between 150 and 170 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SCP) alliance will win 110-130 seats. Other parties and independents will win 8-10 seats.

The P-Marq exit poll predicts a neck-and-neck contest in Maharashtra. According to the agency, the BJP-led alliance will win between 137 and 157 seats. The Congress-led alliance will win between 126 and 146 seats. Others will win between 2 and 8 seats.

The News 24-Chanakya exit poll also predicted a major Mahayuti victory. The pollster said the BJP-led alliance will win 152-160 seats. The Congress-led alliance will win 130-138 seats.

The Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra predicted a close fight between the two alliances in Maharashtra. The NDA will win between 128 and 142 seats; the INDIA bloc will win 125-140 seats. Others are expected to win 18-23 seats.

In the Maharashtra assembly election 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 56 seats and the undivided NCP won 54 seats. The Congress won 44 seats.

This is the first Maharashtra assembly election after the rebellion and vertical split in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Millions of people voted in coastal Maharashtra and mineral-rich Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is currently ruled by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The opposition's MVA alliance, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP), wants to uproot the BJP-led alliance from power.

In the 2024 general election, the opposition alliance dealt a big blow to the Mahayuti by bagging the lion's share of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP couldn't cross the majority mark because of the setbacks in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The party, however, regained momentum in October as it won the Haryana state elections, where pollsters had predicted an easy victory for the opposition Congress party.

In Jharkhand, the BJP is attempting to wrest power from the Congress party and its ally JMM.

The results of the Maharashtra assembly election will be declared on November 23.