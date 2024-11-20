Elections 2024: What are exit polls, when are they announced

Exit poll results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 are set to be released on Wednesday, November 20, after voting in both the states concludes at around 6 pm. The counting of votes for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on November 23. Voters stand in queues to cast their ballots to vote at a polling booth, during the Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai on November 20, 2024. (AFP)

While voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections took place in a single phase on November 20, the same for Jharkhand polls over two phases - Phase 1 on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.

What are exit polls

An election exit poll is a survey based on interviews taken of voters when they leave (or exit) the polling booths after casting their votes, with the estimates of pollsters sometimes turning out to be correct and sometimes not.

While election exit polls are not always accurate, they provide an idea of where voters may swing and what one can expect from the election.

The reliability of exit polls depends on a couple of factors, primarily: type of sampling methods, margins of error and voter honesty and openness to participate as well. Exit polls can often help us identify the voters' behaviour.

When are exit poll results announced

News organisations and television networks will be permitted to release the results of their exit polls after 6:30 pm on Wednesday, according to rules laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Typically, exit polls are broadcast live on YouTube and news channels. While some polls are published in collaboration with news outlets, others are made available on their own. Exit poll results of key pollsters will also be available on hindustantimes.com.

The Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, under Section 126A, states that exit polls cannot be conducted or disseminated until the final phase of voting concludes.

“No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an exit poll during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.”

“As per the guidelines, in the case of a single phase election, result of opinion/exit polls carried out at any time, cannot be published, publicized or disseminated in any manner, during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll,” as per the EC.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

Voting for Maharashtra Assembly elections took place on Wednesday, November 20, while counting of votes for the same is scheduled to take place on November 23, coinciding with the Jharkhand Assembly polls results.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).