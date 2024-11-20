Maharashtra, Jharkhand exit polls 2024: Date, time and where to watch

Millions of people are voting in assembly elections in politically significant Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Wednesday, a test of the popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional partners. Election officials make preparations at a polling station on the day of the Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is aiming to retain power, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seeking a strong comeback. Voting across all 288 constituencies started at 7am and will continue until 6pm, with results to be declared on November 23. Over 9.7 crore voters will decide the fate of 4,136 candidates, an election official confirmed.

In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP 59. Meanwhile, the MVA's Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP have fielded 101, 95, and 86 candidates, respectively. Smaller parties, including the BSP and AIMIM, have also joined the fray, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17.

The campaign witnessed high-profile leaders, including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, rallying across the state. While the Mahayuti promoted its welfare schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin, opposition parties criticized the BJP’s slogans, accusing them of religious polarization. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar distanced himself from the slogans, while the MVA countered with calls for caste-based census, social justice, and constitutional protection, adding to the political drama.

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections is also underway, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Voting began at 7am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5pm.

However, polling in 31 booths will end at 4pm though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise, the officials said.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday, the officials said.

Altogether 528 candidates, including Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP, are trying their luck in the second phase of the elections.

Following the criteria set out by the Election Commission of India, the Maharashtra exit polls will be made public on November 20 after 6.30 pm on Wednesday.

Exit polls from various agencies will begin to provide data estimating the expected victors and the margin of victory for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections shortly after the last vote is cast.

Also read: Maharashtra Election 2024 live: Zeeshan Siddiqui casts vote, recalls father Baba Siddiqui

According to Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, exit polls cannot be released until 30 minutes after the election concludes.

Where to watch?

Typically, exit polls are broadcast live on YouTube and news channels. While some polls are published in collaboration with news outlets, others are made available on their own. News organisations and television networks will be permitted to release the results of their exit polls after 6:30pm.

Also read: Maharashtra election 2024 schedule: Voting time, exit polls and results date

Along with television channels, there is anticipation of forecasts from well-known polling firms such as People's Pulse, Axis My India, C Voter, and Matrize.

Also read: Which Sena will Thane choose?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key dates

Here is a look at the key dates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024:

Date of issue of Gazette notification: October 22

Last date for nominations: October 29

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: November 4

Voting day: November 20

Counting for votes: November 23