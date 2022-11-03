Morning brief: Western disturbance to impact weather in north India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Western disturbance to impact weather in north India

A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact weather in the Himalayan region from Friday and adjoining plains from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday even as heavy rainfall was expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala over the next five days. Read more…

'You've always been...': Jayawardene gives classy reply after Kohli shatters Sri Lanka great's world record at T20 WC

Rekindling his love affair with Adelaide Oval in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, Indian run-machine Virat Kohli played a sublime knock to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register an impressive win over Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the showpiece event. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya on his birthday is all that you need to watch to ward off mid-week blues

Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to entertain thousands of his fans live on Tuesday as he danced to his hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya on stage. Hours after launching the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, the actor visited St. Andrews College in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday marked by his fans as SRK Day. Read more…

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes chirpy as Virat Kohli leads India to a nail-biting win

India clinched a five-run win against Bangladesh in the rain-hit thriller and inched closer to earning a spot in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 as they climbed to the top of the standings. And the credit goes to Virat Kohli for his unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, KL Rahul's fifty, and brilliant double-wicket over by Arshdeep Singh, followed by two wickets clinched by Hardik Pandya. Read more…

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra on her India visit shows underbust gems are hottest accessory of the season, we love it

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra has created quite the buzz in town after her return to India after three years. Priyanka arrived back home to promote her haircare brand in Mumbai, and yesterday, she stepped out in a stylish all-white avatar to attend a promotional event for the same. Read more…