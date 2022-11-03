Western disturbance to impact weather in north India

A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact weather in the Himalayan region from Friday and adjoining plains from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday even as heavy rainfall was expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala over the next five days.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation was over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood and a trough was running from this system to north interior Karnataka in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It added northeasterly winds were along and off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining coastal areas of south Andhra Pradesh. “Under these conditions, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely to continue...”

IMD said scattered, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall was likely in Jammu, Ladakh, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh until the weekend. Isolated light to moderate rainfall and snowfall was likely in Uttarakhand on Saturday.