'You've always been...': Jayawardene gives classy reply after Kohli shatters Sri Lanka great's world record at T20 WC

Rekindling his love affair with Adelaide Oval in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, Indian run-machine Virat Kohli played a sublime knock to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register an impressive win over Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the showpiece event. Kohli top-scored for India as the Rohit-led side edged Bangladesh by 5 runs at the Adelaide Oval. The 33-year-old also shattered Mahela Jayawardene's long-standing world record at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup.

Congratulating Kohli by sharing a special message for the former Indian skipper, Jayawardene said that the star batter of the Asian giants has been a warrior throughout his iconic career. "Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it's you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You've always been a warrior. Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done, buddy," Jayawardene said in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Kohli smashed 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh to shatter Jayawardene's sensational T20 World Cup record. Jayawardene became T20 World Cup's all-time leading run-getter in 2014. The Sri Lankan great had amassed 1016 runs in the T20 World Cup. Kohli has managed to overtake Jayawardene's record run-tally in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Averaging more than 80, Kohli eclipsed Jayawardene on the 13th delivery he faced during India's innings against Bangladesh.

Kohli achieved the outstanding feat in the 23rd innings at the T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old has featured in 5 T20 World Cups for Team India. Kohli has scored 12 half-centuries in the T20 World Cup. The former Indian skipper is also the all-time leading run-getter in the shortest format. Kohli was named the Player of the Match after his brilliant knock powered India to a famous win over Bangladesh.

“As soon as I knew the World Cup is in Australia, I was grinning from ear to ear. Good cricketing shots will be the key here is what I know. Hitting through the line is what I do in every format. It is just an extension for me. I love playing at this ground. This makes me feel at home. When I come to Adelaide, I am meant to enjoy myself and keep batting,” Kohli said after the match.

