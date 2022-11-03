Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya on his birthday is all that you need to watch to ward off mid-week blues

Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to entertain thousands of his fans live on Tuesday as he danced to his hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya on stage. Hours after launching the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, the actor visited St. Andrews College in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday marked by his fans as SRK Day. Also read: Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 5 reasons he'll always be 'Badshah of Bollywood'

A video of him dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya with enthusiam is being showered with a lot of love on the internet. A fan reacted to it, “I'm happy bcz this man is happy.” “God keep this happiness in his life always,” wrote another. A fan also wrote, “Mast Sir. Esa dance to movie mai nhi kiya hogaa kisi ne (wow sir, no one would have danced so good even in a movie).” Another commented, “haye mai marjawan is jawani pe (I am going crazy over his agelessness).” One more fan said, “Love him to the moon and back a real icon a legend, all respect for the king khan may god bless him.” “All time favourite steps by Shah,” read a comment.

Shah Rukh was in a white tee and white denims paired with a denim jacket which had Pathaan written on the back. He also interacted with the fans in between as they cheered for him and sang the song along with the music. He also had a cake-cutting ceremony at the event during which he cut a black three tier cake with SRK written on it.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the screen with a bang next year. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This will be followed by Atlee's action thriller Jawan. Shah Rukh stars opposite south star Nayanthara in the film. It will hit theatres on June 2 the same year. His third film in pipeline is Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON