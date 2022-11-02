India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes chirpy as Virat Kohli leads India to a nail-biting win

India clinched a five-run win against Bangladesh in the rain-hit thriller and inched closer to earning a spot in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 as they climbed to the top of the standings. And the credit goes to Virat Kohli for his unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, KL Rahul's fifty, and brilliant double-wicket over by Arshdeep Singh, followed by two wickets clinched by Hardik Pandya.

And true to their nature, netizens took to Twitter to share reactions to the rain-curtailed match. Many even showered praise on Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for scoring fifties and for Arshdeep Singh's bowling that turned India's fortunes in the close encounter. Take a look at some of them below:

"2 player of the match in 4 games, most impactful player," tweeted a user.

2 player of the match in 4 games Most impactful player..❤️



3rd Pott soon#ViratKohli𓃵 • #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/605tJU6bXW — Kiara (@Kohlis_Girl) November 2, 2022

"Arshdeep Singh you beauty," a person wrote while sharing a video.

Another shared how Indian fans reacted after India won an intense match against Bangladesh.

India Enters in the Semis and Virat Kohli got 2nd MOTM in World Cup🔥❤️

Indian Fans Right Now:-#INDvsBAN | #T20worldcuppic.twitter.com/1RUql3q4AN — Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) November 2, 2022

Suresh Raina also congratulated India on their massive win and on bouncing back stronger.

Congratulations on the massive victory #Teamindia What an intense match it was. India got back in the game with a massive bang, huge credit to all players for coming back stronger. Commendable efforts by the Bangladesh team for putting up a tough fight. #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 2, 2022

Here's what Harbhajan Singh posted.

"Many Congratulations to #TeamIndia for Incredible Winning! Table Topers! #T20WorldCup2022 Well played blue Boys. Best Wishes for Future!" wrote a Twitter user.

Many Congratulations to #TeamIndia for Incredible Winning!



Table Topers! #T20WorldCup2022

Well played blue Boys👏🏏



Best Wishes for Future! 👍 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/g80xBmiF7Y — Virender Sindhu (@Virendersindhu) November 2, 2022

An individual shared a runout that was the turning point of today's match.

This runout changed the moment of the match

What a throw from #KLRahul

Bangladesh given the tight fight to india👏#IndvsBan #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mDRvBQeBfK — Sainath Ry (@SPonnapureddy) November 2, 2022

"There is something special about green jersey that it brings the best out of us. An absolute thriller and an amazing captaincy by Rohit Sharma," wrote cricketer Amit Mishra while sharing a photo. He also added the hashtag #IndvsBan.

There is something special about green jersey that it brings the best out of us. An absolute thriller and an amazing captaincy by Rohit Sharma. #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/vtlVjOD7gf — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 2, 2022

India bounced back stronger after enduring a massive five-wicket defeat against South Africa in Perth two days ago. And it will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma's side will make it to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

