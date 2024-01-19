Morning briefing: PM to launch Khelo India Youth Games 2024; eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik, all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, kicking off a two-week-long sports spectacle from January 19 to 31. The event will host over 5,500 athletes across 26 sports. To ensure security for PM Modi's arrival, Chennai is under a five-tier security cover, with a no-fly zone for drones and 22,000 personnel deployed. The opening ceremony will also witness the launch of Broadcasting sector projects worth ₹250 crore. Athletes will compete in various disciplines, including Silambam, a traditional Tamil Nadu sport introduced as a demo for the first time. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

A retired officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a crucial eyewitness in the 1990 killing of four IAF personnel, identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the main shooter before a special TADA court in Jammu. Squadron leader Ravi Khanna was among the victims, and the attack left 40 injured in Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990. The retired officer, who sustained four bullet injuries, pointed to Malik in court. This development is significant for the prosecution, and the next hearing is scheduled for February 15 and 16. Malik faces two trials related to the case.

More news on Yasin Malik: Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain part of Pakistan's interim cabinet

Tata-owned Air India to build south Asia's biggest training academy in Gurugram

Janakpur celebrates new abode of 'brother-in-law' Lord Ram

Ban on genetically modified crops will harm national interest, Centre tells Supreme Court; verdict reserved

'1 nation, 1 election' panel may file its report before LS polls

US says Iran-backed Houthis launch two anti-ship ballistic missiles at American-owned tanker in Red Sea

US battles record-breaking cold, 43 lives lost as severe winter storms batter the nation

Ram Tapeshwar Das stands in the shadow of the gleaming stone-and-marble building that he has called home for decades. The 70-year-old is frenetic; only a few days remain for the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but a lot remains to be done. And for Das, the chief priest of Nepal's biggest temple, the Janaki Mandir, it's not just a religious exercise, it is also a personal one. After all, for Das, and the roughly 100,000 residents of Janakpur, believed to be the birthplace of Sita, she is not a queen or maiya (mother) but a didi (sister).

After concluding their T20I series, Team India is gearing up for a five-match Test series against England starting on January 25. However, Australia's dominant performance against West Indies has added a new dimension to the World Test Championship (WTC) scenario. Australia's recent 10-wicket win puts them at the top of the points table with 66 points from nine matches. To surpass them, India needs to sweep the series against England 5-0, gaining 60 points to reach a total of 86. Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand, placed third and fourth, could also pose a challenge if they secure clean sweeps in their upcoming series. The WTC cycle adds excitement and pressure to India's quest for a spot in the top two.

Actor Nayanthara issued an apology after her film "Annapoorani" faced backlash and was removed from Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The movie, which streamed for a day after a theatrical release on December 1, sparked controversy over scenes offensive to Hindus. Nayanthara, expressing regret, stated, "In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt." Zee Studios, the film's producer, apologized to Vishwa Hindu Parishad and pledged to edit objectionable content. Nayanthara emphasized that "Annapoorani" aimed to uplift and inspire, not distress, reflecting her decades-long commitment to spreading positivity in the film industry.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently stole the spotlight at a film promotion, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Despite chilly weather, she sizzled in a mesmerizing black mini-dress, revealing her versatility in fashion. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti's outfit, a $1,880 creation from YVON, featured luxurious midnight black Italian velvet, an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, hand-crafted corset, and dramatic asymmetrical hem with ruffles. Paired with minimal accessories, including diamond stud earrings and glossy black pump heels, Kriti's makeup, by Adrian Jacobs, accentuated smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, and glossy pink lips. Her hairstylist Aasif Ahmed crafted chic, messy waves, completing the stunning look that captivated her fans on social media.

