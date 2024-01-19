US says Iran-backed Houthis launch two anti-ship ballistic missiles at American-owned tanker

The US military said Iran-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at an American-owned tanker ship on Thursday night that hit the water near the vessel, causing no injuries or damage. Photo for representational purpose only(AFP)

“Third Houthi Terrorists Attack on Commercial Shipping Vessel in Three Days. On Jan. 18 at approximately 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Chem Ranger, a Marshall Island-flagged, U.S.-Owned, Greek-operated tanker ship. The crew observed the missiles impact the water near the ship. There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship. The ship has continued underway,” the US Central Command said in a post on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

The development comes as Yemen-based Houthi rebels claimed early on Friday that they had carried out a missile attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis said in a statement posted on their social media that their "naval forces... carried out a targeting operation against an American ship" – identified as the Chem Ranger – "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits".

The Houthis, however, did not give a time or other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes.

Houthi aggression against vessels in and around the Red Sea has led to strikes in Yemen by US and British forces in recent days.

The specialist website Marine Traffic identified the Chem Ranger as a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker sailing from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Kuwait.

British maritime risk management company Ambrey said a Marshallese chemical tanker sailing along the same route had reported a "suspicious" approach by drones southeast of the Yemeni port of Aden.

One fell in the sea approximately 30 metres from the tanker, it added. "An Indian warship responded to the event."

"There were no crew casualties or damage reported," the monitor said.

The British maritime security agency UKMTO, without naming the vessel, also reported an incident in the same area in which a drone approached a merchant ship, with an explosion reported in the water about 30 metres away.