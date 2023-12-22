Red Sea attacks by Houthis disrupt global trade. 8 things to know about crisis

The rising number of attacks by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, key trading routes, have adversely affected global trade. The Houthi rebels have declared their support for Hamas saying they are targeting commercial ships travelling to Israel using drones and rockets. The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have been attacking ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea for weeks, according to Reuters.

Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif in Yemen on December 5.(Reuters)