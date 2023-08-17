Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain part of Pakistan's interim cabinet: Report

Jailed separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain Malik is reportedly a part of the Pakistan's 18-member caretaker cabinet that took oath on Thursday. Yasin Malik was awarded a life sentence by a trial court in a terror funding case last year. Yasin Malik and his wife Mushaal Hussain Malik

According to reports, Mushaal will be working as a “special assistant” to Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for human rights. She will not be a complete minister in his cabinet since she is not a Pakistani national, reported Pakistan website Aaj.

Mushaal is a Kashmiri leader - who married Yasin Malik in February 2009. Reportedly, the two met while Malik was on a tour in Pakistan in 2005.

In May this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Other members of Pakistan's cabinet

Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar appointed an 18-member cabinet to run the cash-strapped country until the general elections and ensure a seamless transition of power. Pakistan president Arif Alvi administered an oath to the caretaker cabinet.

Former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been appointed as Foreign Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti as Interior Minister, Shamshad Akhtar got the Finance Minister, Lt. Gen. (retired) Anwar Ali Haider as Defence Minister, and senior journalist Murtaza Solangi as Information Minister.

Meanwhile, Khalil George took the oath as Minister for Minorities, industrialist Gohar Ijaz as Minister for Industries, academic Dr Umar Saif as Minister for Information Technology, Ahmad Irfan Aslam as Law Minister, renowned actor Jamal Shah as Minister for Culture Aniq Ahmad as Religious Affairs Minister.

Pakistan's national assembly was dissolved on August 9 - ending Shehbaz Sharif's tenure. The general elections in the country are expected to be held within 90 days, says reports.

(With inputs from agencies)