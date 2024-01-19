Tata-owned Air India to build south Asia's biggest training academy in Gurugram

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday announced that it will launch a massive 600,000 sq ft integrated aviation training academy in Haryana's Gurugram, making this the biggest of its kind in south Asia. Tata to set up South Asia's largest aviation academy (Twitter/Air India)

Air India, in a social media post, said more than 50,000 aviation professionals will be trained at this aviation academy over the next few years once it starts functioning.

The training academy will not only be training pilots but also cabin crew, ground handling, engineering, and security staff and more. It is expected that Air India aviation academy will start operating from the next year.

Air India wrote on X, "Soon to open, the facility will train over 50,000 aviation professionals in just a few years, including pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, and more. Over 20 Full Flight Simulator Bays (FFS) will support Air India’s existing and future Airbus and Boeing fleets and ensure crew readiness ahead of future aircraft deliveries."

Further, Air India is also planning to launch an Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) school soon, aimed at offering comprehensive training to engineering cadets in the aviation sector.

This facility by Air India will include 20 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Bays to mimic the conditions of its existing fleet of aircrafts. The airlines entered into a joint venture with Airbus to develop 10 out of the required 20 FFS.

In an official statement, Airbus said that the training centre is due to be operational starting early 2025 with the initial installation of four A320 FFS. The Tata Airbus Training Centre will offer courses approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Air India's Airbus A350 becomes centre of attraction

Air India's new aircraft Airbus A350 VT JRA aircraft was unveiled to the country by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, becoming the centre of attraction for the Wings India 2024 event.

With a non-stop flight time of 16-17 hours and a competitive edge in long-haul travel, the A350-900, among 70 wide-body aircraft ordered, is expected to enhance Air India's position in the market. It boasts fuel efficiency, burning 25 per cent less fuel than its predecessors.

Air India, backed by the Tata Group, welcomed its first Airbus A350 last December, part of its order for 470 aircraft. It is expected that the new aircraft will be cleared for domestic flights by the end of this month.

