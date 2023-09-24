Morning briefing: US envoy on Nijjar killing intel, 'one nation, one poll' panel's meeting, and all the latest news

US ambassador to Canada David Cohen has claimed that “shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners” had informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, a designated terrorist, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara he led in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver, in June. The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Cohen's comments came hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is “deeply concerned” about the allegations raised by Trudeau against India and Washington was “closely coordinating” with Ottawa on the issue and wants to see “accountability” in the case. Dig deeper Canadian pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the town of Surrey in British Columbia in June. (File image)

A panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has commenced discussions on the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections nationwide. The eight-member high-level committee was announced by the Union government on September 2 to look into how simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats can be held in the country, a plan that could save money, but one that also involves many legal and procedural complications. Key topics of consideration include the potential for a unified voter ID card and electoral roll, as well as necessary legal adjustments. The primary objective is to establish a timeline for implementing the "one nation, one election" concept, aiming to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. This initiative could offer cost savings but presents complex legal and procedural challenges. Dig deeper

Akal Takht suspended granthis (Sikh priests), management and ragis (gurbani exponents), taking note of the same-sex wedding solemnised in a gurdwara in Bathinda. Dig deeper

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a ₹10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dig deeper

The Indian Space Research Organisation will continue attempts to revive Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover till the next lunar sunset on October 6 Dig deeper

PM Modi said on Saturday, adding that he still has a lot of time to push for more reforms, exuding confidence about the 2024 general elections Dig deeper

CJI D Y Chandrachud Saturday said that institutional collaboration is a precursor to solution-finding not only while adjudicating judicial questions, but it also in increasing access to justice Dig deeper

‘Pakistan's economic model no longer reduces poverty’, the World Bank has warned the nation amid deep economic hardships Dig deeper

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to promote cooperative relations with China in a letter to President Xi Jinping Dig deeper

Suryakumar Yadav finally repaid the faith that head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma has shown over the last 24 months as he scored his first fifty in ODI cricket in 590 days in the opening match of the series against Australia on Friday in Mohali. However, his solitary performance may not guarantee a spot in India's World Cup XI. Gautam Gambhir suggested Suryakumar could slot in at No. 7 as a finisher but cautioned it would be risky, as it would push Ravindra Jadeja to No. 5 and add pressure to the top four batsmen. Suryakumar's journey from T20 stardom to ODI contention has been mixed, making his inclusion a topic of debate ahead of the World Cup. Dig deeper

Actor Priyanka Chopra has hailed the Women’s Reservation Bill that was passed in Parliament recently stating that it is “a step in the right direction”. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Priyanka shared a screenshot of an article. The headline read, "Women's reservation bill gets Parliament seal." Sharing it Priyanka wrote, "Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone (National Flag emoji)." She also wrote, "The passing of the women's reservation bill- 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!" Dig deeper

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria recently surprised their fans as the unexpected duo was snapped together in Mumbai on Saturday. Both the stars are equally stunning and we absolutely adore this jodi. Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual dress or a sartorial saree, the actress knows how to turn heads. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob of Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following among young ladies. The actor is not only making a mark in acting, but he is no lesser when it comes to style and fashion as well. When the two stars came together in matching pink attire to show off their individual styles, they left their fans swooning. Dig deeper

