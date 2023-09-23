Kovind-led panel discusses commonID, electoral roll

The panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections across the country met for the first time on Saturday and discussed several aspects, including the possibility of a common voter ID card and electoral roll and the necessary modifications required in laws, people familiar with the matter said. Former President Ram Nath Kovind greets Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday. (PTI)

The eight-member high-level committee was announced by the Union government on September 2 to look into how simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats can be held in the country, a plan that could save money, but one that also involves many legal and procedural complications.

“The panel is deliberating on several issues, foremost of which is ensuring a timeline for the implementation of the one nation, one election idea,” a person said on the condition of anonymity. “It will also deliberate on the legal and constitutional ramifications of the process to ensure that the polls are simultaneously conducted.”

The panel also decided that it would ask the opinion of experts before working on a framework, the person added.

Union home minister Amit Shah, law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting, a government statement said, adding that noted lawyer Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the single-largest opposition party in Lok Sabha, was not present, the statement noted. Chowdhury had opted out of the committee, calling it an “eyewash” and an attempt to reach foregone conclusions.

Saturday’s statement added that all recognised political parties will be invited to share their suggestions with the committee. “In addition, the Committee will also invite law commission of India to make their suggestions/view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country,” it added.

The panel was announced a day after the government scheduled a five-day special session of Parliament, the announcement for which prompted speculation that Lok Sabha polls could be brought forward. The big legislative move during the session, however, was on the constitutional amendment to give women 33% reservation in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha once the census is carried out.

India had simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha until changes in electoral schedules in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for simultaneous elections, a sentiment echoed by Kovind in 2017. The Law Commission also supported the idea in 2018, citing the burden of frequent elections and the need for a workable constitutional formula.

The Election Commission of India too has said it supports the idea, emphasising logistical, financial and legal feasibility based on its analysis and historical precedent.

Opposition parties, however, have opposed the move, saying that holding simultaneous polls would inevitably help the incumbent government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 3 condemned the idea of one nation, one election, calling it an attack on India, which is a Union of states. “INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is an attack on the Union and all its States,” Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

