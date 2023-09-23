News / India News / Assam CM’s wife files 10-crore defamation suit against Congress MP

Assam CM’s wife files 10-crore defamation suit against Congress MP

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Sep 23, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Rinki’s counsel Devajit Saikia said that they have filed the case at court of civil judge (senior division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a 10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for “false” allegations of irregularities in a food processing project.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had accused that Riniki’s company had received a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore subsidy from the central government (Sonu Mehta/HT)
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had accused that Riniki’s company had received a 10 crore subsidy from the central government (Sonu Mehta/HT)

Confirming the development, Riniki’s counsel Devajit Saikia said that they have filed the case at court of civil judge (senior division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday.

“My client has claimed a defamation of 10 crore against Gaurav Gogoi for various posts on X. Gogoi has levelled some baseless allegations against my client and also defamed her on public platforms. We have made it very clear that we never made any application to receive subsidy,” he added.

“... we are expecting that the case will be listed on Monday or Tuesday,” Saikia said.

“Gogoi claimed that my client has received some subsidy, through Pride East Entertainments, from central government schemes which is completely false,” he said.

Meanwhile, Riniki took to X and wrote, “As announced earlier, I have lodged a civil defamation case against Hon’ble MP Sri Gaurav Gogoi claiming damage of 10 crore for his recent defamatory statement against me and Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. on allegations about claiming and receiving central government subsidy for setting up a food processing industry in Assam.”

Repeated calls and texts to Gogoi for his comments remained unanswered.

