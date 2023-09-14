Gogoi says Himanta’s wife got 10-cr subsidy, CM dismisses charge

Allegations and rebuttals between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday over a purported subsidy provided from a central government scheme to a company owned by Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa said that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Centre (PTI)

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi, who represents the Koliabor seat in Assam, alleged that the Centre had given a ₹10 crore subsidy to a private company run by Sarma’s wife. “Is this why people are paying tax,” he questioned.

Gogoi’s accusation was based on a news report carried on Sunday by a website called Cross Current, which alleged that Bhuyan’s company Pride East Entertainment, in which she holds majority stake, had purchased nearly 50 bighas of agricultural land in Kaliabor mouza (which falls in Gogoi’s constituency) in February 2022 -- nine months after Sarma took charge as chief minister.

The report alleged that the agricultural plot was converted to industrial land within months and Pride East Entertainment applied for a subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to set up a food processing unit. It added that the Union food processing ministry approved a subsidy of ₹10 crore to the company on November 10 last year.

“PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada Scheme to double the income of farmers in India. But in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get ₹10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Are central government schemes meant to enrich BJP?” Gogoi questioned in another post.

Reacting to Gogoi’s post, Sarma posted that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the central government.

“I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India,” Sarma said in a post on the issue.

Replying to Sarma’s post, Gogoi attached a link to the food processing ministry website which showed a list that included the names of Pride East Entertainment and Bhuyan and mentioned it had got a grant of ₹10 crore. “Please report to the Union minister if their website has been hacked,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. ...view detail