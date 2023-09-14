Ruckus in Assam assembly over ‘ 10 cr’ Central govt subsidy to CM’s wife

The ongoing session of the Assam assembly on Thursday witnessed a ruckus and a walkout from the opposition members over the issue of alleged subsidy provided under a central government scheme to a firm owned by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had posted on X (formerly Twitter) accusing the chief minister’s wife of obtaining a substantial Rs.10 crore credit-linked subsidy under the ‘Kisan Sampada scheme’, an allegation the chief minister has refuted.

Following allegations labelled by Gogoi, the Congress had given a notice for adjournment motion on Thursday seeking detailed discussion on it.

However, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the notice and stated that it was “not in order” following which a few Congress MLAs, one Communist Party of India (Marxist), and an Independent legislator reached the well of the House and began sloganeering using placards.

With chaos and din continuing, Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. When it reassembled after the break, Opposition members again began sloganeering demanding discussions of the topic. This led the Speaker to adjourn the House for another 10 minutes.

When proceedings started again, the Opposition members continued demanding admission of the adjournment motion. But when Daimary refused to agree, all Opposition members, including those from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a walkout from the House.

It was accused that a company run by the chief minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma – Pride East Entertainment, in which she holds a majority stake, had purchased nearly 10 acres of agricultural land in Kaliabor Mouza in February 2022– nine months after Himanta had taken charge as chief minister.

The allegation, which was based on a news report appearing on a website – Cross Current, further alleged that the agricultural plot was converted to industrial land within months and Pride East Entertainment applied for a subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to set up a food processing unit. It added that the Union food processing ministry approved a subsidy of Rs.10 crore to the company on November 10 last year.

Reacting to Gogoi’s post, Himanta posted several posts on X that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the central government.

The Opposition parties have demanded an investigation into the matter.

Congress MLA Bharat Narah said that an investigation should also be initiated on how Pride East Entertainment procured the agricultural land, converted it into industrial land and successfully secured subsidy under the central scheme.

“Since such a serious allegation against the CM’s family has been labelled, we wanted an adjournment of routine proceedings and a detailed discussion on the issue with a statement from the CM himself. But the Speaker didn’t allow it. That’s why we have collectively staged a walkout,” said the leader of the opposition and Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia.

Meanwhile, the exchange of barbs continued between Gogoi and Himanta on X on Thursday as well with the Congress MP sticking to his allegations while the Assam CM reiterating that his wife’s company had not received any subsidy from Centre.

“If anyone can provide evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life,” Himanta posted threatening legal action against Gogoi, which the latter welcomed.

The chief minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan also posted on X stating that her company “has neither claimed or received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all eligibility criteria”. She threatened to file a defamation case against Gogoi with Rs.10 crore in damages.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. ...view detail