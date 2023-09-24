Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria twins in stylish pink outfits, fans call them 'Barbie and Ken'. Watch their viral video

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria recently surprised their fans as the unexpected duo was snapped together in Mumbai on Saturday. Both the stars are equally stunning and we absolutely adore this jodi. Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashionista who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual dress or a sartorial saree, the actress knows how to turn heads. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is a heartthrob of Bollywood and enjoys a huge fan following among young ladies. The actor is not only making a mark in acting, but he is no lesser when it comes to style and fashion as well. When the two stars came together in matching pink attire to show off their individual styles, they left their fans swooning. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in monotone outfit; steal tips for your everyday wardrobe ) Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan twin in stylish pink outfits, leaving fans in awe(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan stun in matching pink outfits

As their videos and pictures went viral on social media, their fans couldn't keep calm. Their posts are getting tons of likes and comments from their followers who just can't stop admiring them. In the video, the two stars can be seen posing together in pink outfits, looking all giggly and happy. One fan wrote: "They look stunning together," while another commented: "Barbie and Ken of Bollywood. Let's have a look at their video.

Tara channelled her inner Barbie and picked up a pink dress from Mango. It features a V-neckline, thin stripes, multiple ruffle details, a body-con fit and a thigh-high slit. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her look with a pair of red stiletto heels and oversized golden statement hoop earrings. If you loved Tara's outfit and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Adding her dress to your wardrobe will cost you ₹9k. Scroll down for more details.

Tara Sutaria's gorgeous pink dress is from the brand Mango and comes with a price tag of ₹9110. (myntra.com)

For her glamorous make-up look, the actress went for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of glossy lipstick. With her lush locks styled in beach waves and left open in the middle parting, the actress finished off her look.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a light pink shirt with folded sleeves. He teamed it with white, slim-fitting trousers and a pair of brown loafers. With his perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair and charming smile, he is sure to steal hearts. The chemistry between the two is undeniable and we can't wait to see them on screen.