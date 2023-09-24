Same-sex marriage: Akal Takht suspends Bathinda gurdwara granthis, ragis, orders probe

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday suspended granthis (Sikh priests), management and ragis (gurbani exponents), taking note of the same-sex wedding solemnised in a gurdwara in Bathinda. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh termed the wedding a sheer violation of religious code of conduct and general ethics, in an official press release. (PTI)

The wedding between the two women was solemnised on September 18 at Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib at Canal Colony in Bathinda. At the time of wedding, both the women, who are adults, submitted their Aadhar cards, which mention their genders. However, the marriage certificate issued by the priests on the letterhead of the gurdwara allegedly described one of the partners as male.

As per the press release issued by the Takht office, jathedar termed the wedding a sheer violation of religious code of conduct and general ethics.

The jathedar said head granthi Hardev Singh, granthi Ajaib Singh, ragi Sikandar Singh, tabla player Satnam Singh, and the managing committee had been allegedly found involved in this act.

“This act is not only against the Sikh maryada but also an unnatural practice. Granthis, managements and ragis of all other gurdwaras in the world should be conscious of this trend,” the jathedar said, adding, “The wedding rituals, which is called ‘anand karaj’, must be solemnised as per Sikh maryada.”

The jathedar has also constituted a sub-committee to probe the entire matter, and the action will be taken after a report is submitted.

Meanwhile, Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana confirmed that the matter is in his knowledge but no action has been taken yet.

“We have not received any complaint to date,” the SSP said.