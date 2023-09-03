‘PM Modi wants dictatorship in India’: Kharge attacks Centre's 'One Nation One Election' push

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the ‘One Nation One Election’ push and said that the government wanted to turn the country into a “dictatorship” by implementing it. “Modi Govt wants Democratic India to slowly turn it into a Dictatorship,” Kharge wrote on X (known as Twitter earlier). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

“This gimmick of forming a committee on 'One Nation, One Election' is a subterfuge for dismantling the Federal Structure of India… There will be at least five Amendments required in the Constitution of India, and a massive change in the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Constitutional Amendments shall be required to truncate the terms of the elected Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies, as also at the level of local bodies, so that they can be synchronised,” he wrote.

Raising questions about the policy, Kharge said, “This idea has been extensively examined and rejected by three Committees in the past. It remains to be seen whether the Fourth one has been constituted with a pre-decided outcome in mind.”

“Should this huge exercise unilaterally be undertaken without consulting the political parties at the National level and at the State level ?” the Congress leader wondered. He further went on to add, “For 2024, people of India only have ONE NATION, ONE SOLUTION - To get rid of BJP misrule !”

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the ‘One Nation One Election Push’ of the government. “INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ is an attack on the 🇮🇳 Union and all its States”, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

The law ministry on Saturday notified the formation of a committee to look into the 'One Nation One Election' push put forth by the Modi government. Leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha general secretary Subash Kashyap, and others will be part of the committee. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been excluded from it.