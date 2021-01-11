News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra HC suspends local body polls schedule and all the latest news
Andhra Pradesh high court suspends election schedule for local body polls
The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday suspended the schedule announced by state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for the conduct of the gram panchayat elections in the state in February. Read more
Biden names William Burns as chief of Central Intelligence Agency
US President-elect Joe Biden has named William Burns, a long-time member of the foreign service and current head of a leading think-tank, to head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Read more
Earthquake rocks Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region on Monday evening and sparked panic among the people. Read more
After 9 months, CM Naveen Patnaik to address his first political rally
In a bid to take the sting out of opposition's criticism that chief minister Naveen Patnaik has kept himself indoors in last nine months, the Biju Janata Dal chief is set to make a major public appearance by inaugurating a mega lift irrigation project in Kalahandi district on January 14. Read more
Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to ‘the wonderful world of parenting’
India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a baby girl. Read more
Apple says 15% iCloud users don't have extra layer of security enabled for their data
Apple, the company usually known for its security and privacy, recently revealed some important achievements of 2020. Read more
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby daughter, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood in congratulating them
Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and others offered their congratulations in the comments section of Virat's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth. Read more
Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem
If you're someone who believes in that notion and generally enjoys listening to or reading poetry, then here is a video you must check out. Read more
‘BJP should clarify..’: Congress on Hindu Mahasabha opening Godse library
Congress lashed out at the BJP over the Hindu Mahasabha inaugurating a study centre dedicated to Mahatama Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Watch here
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
No chief guest this R-Day
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
