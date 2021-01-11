News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra HC suspends local body polls schedule and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Andhra Pradesh high court suspends election schedule for local body polls

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday suspended the schedule announced by state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for the conduct of the gram panchayat elections in the state in February. Read more

Biden names William Burns as chief of Central Intelligence Agency

US President-elect Joe Biden has named William Burns, a long-time member of the foreign service and current head of a leading think-tank, to head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Read more

Earthquake rocks Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region on Monday evening and sparked panic among the people. Read more

After 9 months, CM Naveen Patnaik to address his first political rally

In a bid to take the sting out of opposition's criticism that chief minister Naveen Patnaik has kept himself indoors in last nine months, the Biju Janata Dal chief is set to make a major public appearance by inaugurating a mega lift irrigation project in Kalahandi district on January 14. Read more

Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to ‘the wonderful world of parenting’

India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a baby girl. Read more

Apple says 15% iCloud users don't have extra layer of security enabled for their data

Apple, the company usually known for its security and privacy, recently revealed some important achievements of 2020. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby daughter, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood in congratulating them

Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and others offered their congratulations in the comments section of Virat's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth. Read more

Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem

If you're someone who believes in that notion and generally enjoys listening to or reading poetry, then here is a video you must check out. Read more

‘BJP should clarify..’: Congress on Hindu Mahasabha opening Godse library

Congress lashed out at the BJP over the Hindu Mahasabha inaugurating a study centre dedicated to Mahatama Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. Watch here